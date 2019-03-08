Hampstead's historic Lloyds Bank branch in Rosslyn Hill to close in August

The historic Rosslyn Hill branch of Lloyds, set to close this August. Picture: Google Archant

LLoyds Bank have announced that its Rosslyn Hill branch in Hampstead will shut for good in August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From August 21, customers will have to travel to either Kentish Town or Kilburn if they want to visit a branch of the bank in person, rather than using online or telephone banking.

On its website, the bank said: "Our customers' needs are changing. Over 14 million people now bank with us through internet banking and almost 10 million use mobile banking.

You may also want to watch:

"Branches will remain vital in meeting customers' needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most."

The historic Grade II listed building's future is now uncertain.

Built in 1896 by Horace Field, to this day it retains the historic features of the original banking hall inside.

Worried about losing your local bank? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or write to us letters@hamhigh.co.uk