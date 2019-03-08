Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead's historic Lloyds Bank branch in Rosslyn Hill to close in August

PUBLISHED: 09:34 06 June 2019

The historic Rosslyn Hill branch of Lloyds, set to close this August. Picture: Google

The historic Rosslyn Hill branch of Lloyds, set to close this August. Picture: Google

Archant

LLoyds Bank have announced that its Rosslyn Hill branch in Hampstead will shut for good in August.

From August 21, customers will have to travel to either Kentish Town or Kilburn if they want to visit a branch of the bank in person, rather than using online or telephone banking.

On its website, the bank said: "Our customers' needs are changing. Over 14 million people now bank with us through internet banking and almost 10 million use mobile banking.

You may also want to watch:

"Branches will remain vital in meeting customers' needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most."

The historic Grade II listed building's future is now uncertain.

Built in 1896 by Horace Field, to this day it retains the historic features of the original banking hall inside.

Worried about losing your local bank? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or write to us letters@hamhigh.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Crouch End dog attack: Cartoonist Zoom Rockman devastated as family pet killed by ‘out of control’ pitbull

Rocky the Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the family of Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman was killed by a 'pitbull-like dog'. Picture: Zoom Rockman

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Liverpool win on the pitch, but both clubs can be proud of fans off it

Spurs and Liverpool fans arrive ahead of the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Most Read

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Crouch End dog attack: Cartoonist Zoom Rockman devastated as family pet killed by ‘out of control’ pitbull

Rocky the Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the family of Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman was killed by a 'pitbull-like dog'. Picture: Zoom Rockman

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Liverpool win on the pitch, but both clubs can be proud of fans off it

Spurs and Liverpool fans arrive ahead of the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Successful chase boosts Hornsey ahead of Enfield trip

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Middlesex ‘not playing well enough’ admits captain Malan

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic John Walton/PA)

Hampstead’s historic Lloyds Bank branch in Rosslyn Hill to close in August

The historic Rosslyn Hill branch of Lloyds, set to close this August. Picture: Google

Hampstead Town and Highgate could lose neighbourhood police officers as cops set to depart

Hampstead Town and Highgate wards could end up without any dedicated ward officers (DWOs). Picture: Ken Mears/Polly Hancock

George Graham reveals sadness over being last Arsenal boss to win a European trophy

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists