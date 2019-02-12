Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Highgate journalist celebrates ‘a lovely honour’ – but what is it?

PUBLISHED: 14:34 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 20 February 2019

Liz Gill (centre) with Erin Wirz and Steve Burry as she became a liveryman of the Stationers. Picture: Stationers Company

Liz Gill (centre) with Erin Wirz and Steve Burry as she became a liveryman of the Stationers. Picture: Stationers Company

Archant

Freelance writer and former Daily Express reporter Liz Gill told the Ham&High she was delighted with a “lovely little honour” to mark a long and varied career in journalism.

Now, after being “enclothed” as a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers – which puts her in the company of notable figures in the media world including Rupert Murdoch – Liz, of Highgate, explained why she was delighted about it.

She said: “It’s not really much of an award, but yes, I suppose it’s a lovely honour.

“First you’re made a freeman and then you can start the process of becoming a liveryman.”

The Stationers were founded in 1403 and became an organisation representing people working in the fledgling publishing industries.

They then became a livery company – one of the City of London’s historic guilds.

Nowadays, being invited to become a liveryman – a full member – of such a guild is a rare honour. Historically, it was one of the only ways of voting for the City of London’s MPs.

Being a stationer, Liz explained, is about more than the fancy garb and days out.

She explained: “Part of it is the social events, yes. Of course, they have a wonderful old hall going back 400 years.

“But there’s a charitable arm too. They give bursaries to young people looking to get into journalism or publishing – usually by helping them onto Master’s courses – and even fund an academy down in Eltham.”

“There’s a lot of mentoring, and that’s something I’m really keen to do more of.”

Since stepping down as a staff writer when she had children, Liz has had a varied freelance career writing about health, travel and lifestyle– she’s evenwritten about travel for the Ham&High in the past.

Considering her career, so far, she said: “I came down to London from Bradford and ended up at the Daily Express, and before that the Standard. I’ve dotted around north London – I lived in Muswell Hill a long time, and before that Tufnell Park and Hampstead. The Ham&High has long been my local paper in one edition or another.”

As for the florid terms and traditions of the Stationers, Liz said: “The organisation’s very modern in its outlook, but I do love the traditional side of it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate win battle of the Albions to reach cup final

Highgate Albion's first-team face the camera (pic: John Eager).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hills and Schillaci pleased with Spurs’ showing in Women’s FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Bianca Baptiste with Manchester City Women ace Steph Houghton (pic: Wu's Photography).

Blues remain in bottom three after another 2-2 draw

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Highgate journalist celebrates ‘a lovely honour’ – but what is it?

Liz Gill (centre) with Erin Wirz and Steve Burry as she became a liveryman of the Stationers. Picture: Stationers Company
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists