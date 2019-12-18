Liveable Crouch End: 'Improvements needed' says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

"Improvements will need to be made," if the Liveable Crouch End project is to alter road layouts as trialled earlier this year.

That's according to a pair of reports looking into traffic data and feedback on the trial which have been released by Haringey Council.

One shows there were more than 2,000 fewer cars using Park Road, Tottenham Lane and Middle Lane during the Liveable Crouch End trial road closures in September and October and that Middle Lane - shut to most traffic between 7am and 7pm during the trial - saw 6,166 less journeys during twelve hours. but Tottenham Lane did see a large increase - of 4,901.

In total though, 2,208 drivers either used an alternative route or chose not drive during the trial.

A huge increase in cars using Park Road South - as those living there had worried - was criticised, too, with a Peter Purdie of the street's residents' group explaining the reports were "fairly conclusive" but "shied away" from some of the consequences of the trial.

The engagment report looked at reponses to a consultation undertaken during and immediately after the trial. More than half of 3,500 respondents were "generally negative" about the scheme, with another 26pc "supporting its aims" but disagreeing with the scheme as is and only 15.8pc backing it..

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Lib Dem, Crouch End) told this newspaper "it appears that some of our concerns have been realised", referencing the increase in traffic on Tottenham Lane and increased bus journey times, but added: "However, there do appear to be some positives to take away - such as the reduction in traffic on other roads and the number of responses received from residents."

He added he hoped the council would take on board the concerns of residents as the project proceeds and pay attention to the "sizable number" of comments criticising the communication around the trial.

Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) who heads the town hall's environmental scrutiny committee said: "The reaction of local people to the trial was clear - we have a lot to do to restore faith and trust in the whole project."

A Town Hall spokesperson said: "We are pleased with the level of engagement from the local community on Liveable Crouch End, with more than 3,500 responses to the Liveable Crouch End engagement survey demonstrating a range of views on the trial."

A "follow-up" survey period is has begun, and the council said it expects detailed proposals to be presented in summer 2020 for public consultation."