Liveable Crouch End: New public consultation opens over divisive traffic scheme

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A new public consultation into the ideas people living and working in Crouch End have for the Liveable Coruch End Scheme is now live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council

Created in collaboration with stakeholders after a number of meetings held since the autumn trial closures of roads including Middle Lane proved divisive, the new questionnaire is open until February 2.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey Council's environment chief, said Liveable Crouch End was "really going to make it possible to enjoy living and moving around Crouch End" and re-opening the scheme to community input was designed to encourage "more ideas about the kind of things they think would work".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "This has been designed by the community for the community because we are involving the community in every part of this work."

Possible alterations to Crouch End the councillor cites as possible ideas include road closures and changes to parking rules.

The communication around the September trial was heavily criticised, though the council maintained "lessons had been learned".

The questionnaire can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/liveablecrouchend