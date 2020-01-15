Search

Liveable Crouch End: New public consultation opens over divisive traffic scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:04 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 15 January 2020

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A new public consultation into the ideas people living and working in Crouch End have for the Liveable Coruch End Scheme is now live.

Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey CouncilHaringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point. Picture: Haringey Council

Created in collaboration with stakeholders after a number of meetings held since the autumn trial closures of roads including Middle Lane proved divisive, the new questionnaire is open until February 2.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey Council's environment chief, said Liveable Crouch End was "really going to make it possible to enjoy living and moving around Crouch End" and re-opening the scheme to community input was designed to encourage "more ideas about the kind of things they think would work".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "This has been designed by the community for the community because we are involving the community in every part of this work."

Possible alterations to Crouch End the councillor cites as possible ideas include road closures and changes to parking rules.

The communication around the September trial was heavily criticised, though the council maintained "lessons had been learned".

The questionnaire can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/liveablecrouchend

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

