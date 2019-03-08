King William IV: Hampstead pub to hold late St Patrick's Day party after mice caused temporary pub closure

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

It’s a case of better late than never for Hampstead’s King William IV, which will celebrate St Patrick’s Day tonight, a month after the date itself.

The pub, in Hampstead High Street, will have food, drink and a live Irish band from 8pm tonight. The pub was shut on March 17, after council inspectors found a mouse infestation. The pub has since reopened after taking action to tackle the mouse problem.

Antonia Moore, a friend of landlord of Jimmy McGrath said: “It was Jimmy's idea, because he has always had a successful St Patrick's Day event and felt people had been let down by it not being on.

“It's going to be a really happy occasion, making up what was missed,” she said.

Mr McGrath is currently waiting for the results of a case heard at Highbury Magistrates Court last month over unpaid BID levy fees.