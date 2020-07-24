Search

Advanced search

Lisson Grove charity works hard during lockdown to feed, look after and educate vulnerable Westminster families

PUBLISHED: 10:08 25 July 2020

Volunteers pack food parcels at the Central London Youth Development Trust. Picture; CLYD

Volunteers pack food parcels at the Central London Youth Development Trust. Picture; CLYD

Archant

During lockdown a Lisson Grove charity has helped to feed more than 100 families, and has now moved on to providing activity packs and even cooking lessons to vulnerable children in the north of Westminster.

Cllr Aziz Toki, of the Central London Youth Development Trust. Picture: CLYD/Aziz TokiCllr Aziz Toki, of the Central London Youth Development Trust. Picture: CLYD/Aziz Toki

The Central London Youth Development Trust – based in Penfold Street – has been running a four phase programme called “KIDS Care” during the pandemic to support young people and their families.

The charity’s support began with essential food parcels, but has expanded throughout the lockdown period.

At the height of lockdown, the charity identified food shortages in supermarkets were making life difficult for deprived families, and stepped in, with help from the council’s local ward budget, to deliver food parcels to 105 families identified as especially in need.

But the support did not stop there.

READ MORE: Haringey receives more than £1m for road changes, but campaigners call for council to do more

Volunteers painstakingly put together activity packs for to support the mental health and wellbeing of youngsters.

You may also want to watch:

Informed by advice from clinical psychologists and senior school leaders, and funded by the London Community Fund, 150 differentiated activity packs were delivered to children ranging from five to 16 years old.

The idea was to make sure children were stimulated and not missing out on vital aspects of their childhood.

Getting children cooking was then on the agenda, with a project called “Fun and Learn” getting recipes and cooking advice to 31 families and helping parents to make nutritious meals for their families.

Local councillor Cllr Aziz Toki (Lab, Church Street) is director of the charity. He said: “During these sensitive times, our most vulnerable families were in need of support. As a charity, we recognised the lack of help these families were receiving and therefore made it our mission to try and help as many as possible.

“I have been overwhelmed with the positive and heart touching comments I have been getting from these families.”

He added his thanks for the funding bodies who had supported the CLYD’s work. saying: “Without their help it would not be possible to support those vulnerable people.”

The CLYD now plans to work on boosting the wellbeing and education of children impacted by the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lisson Grove charity works hard during lockdown to feed, look after and educate vulnerable Westminster families

Volunteers pack food parcels at the Central London Youth Development Trust. Picture; CLYD

We risk a lost generation of young people

MP Catherine West is fighting for the young generation she fears will be lost through the pandemic.

Pope puts England on top with help from Buttler

England's Ollie Pope batting during day one of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium

Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs his players