Search

Advanced search

Camden schoolgirl and deafness awareness campaigner Lily Conlan tells the Queen about her 'special ears'

PUBLISHED: 10:29 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 26 February 2020

A profoundly deaf eight-year-old from Hampstead told the Queen she celebrates the day she received life-changing cochlear implant surgery every year. Picture: Auditory Verbal UK

A profoundly deaf eight-year-old from Hampstead told the Queen she celebrates the day she received life-changing cochlear implant surgery every year. Picture: Auditory Verbal UK

Auditory Verbal UK

A profoundly deaf eight-year-old from Hampstead has told the Queen she celebrates the day she received life-changing cochlear implant surgery every year.

Lily Conlan's hearing deteriorated when she was two, and within two years she was unable to hear anything.

But after cochlear implant surgery and taking part in a speech therapy programme with the charity Auditory Verbal UK she can now speak beautifully.

You may also want to watch:

At the opening of the new Royal National Ear Nose and Throat Hospital in Huntley Street, Euston, Lily met the Queen and told her that she "holds a cochlear implant party every year for her special ears".

Her mother Angela told the Ham and High: "Lily quite rightly believes that she can achieve anything she puts her mind to. Lily is a true inspiration and meeting the Queen was such an honour. Lily's special journey continues to be awesome."

Eight out of 10 children who spend two or more years on the charity's auditory verbal therapy programme achieve language appropriate for their age and most attend mainstream school.

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

Andre Bent killing: Trial begins for north London teen accused of grime fan’s murder after MoStack gig

Andre Bent (right) with his sister Michaela and cousin Louis. Andre, 21, was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig when fans were involved in a deadly brawl. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

Andre Bent killing: Trial begins for north London teen accused of grime fan’s murder after MoStack gig

Andre Bent (right) with his sister Michaela and cousin Louis. Andre, 21, was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig when fans were involved in a deadly brawl. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Charity Lit-fest to spark debate about old age

Salley Vickers will talk about her book Grandmothers at the one day lit fest in Primrose Hill

NHS trusts consider taking action against DHL over constant problems with patient transport service

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Waterstones seeks new Camden Town site after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

Album review: Hayley Ross – The Weight Of Hope

Hayley Ross the Weight of Hope

Fly-tipping: Camden’s spending nearly doubles to £791,000 in 2018-19

Council expenditure on fly-tipping since 2014-15. Picture: Infogram
Drive 24