A profoundly deaf eight-year-old from Hampstead has told the Queen she celebrates the day she received life-changing cochlear implant surgery every year.

Lily Conlan's hearing deteriorated when she was two, and within two years she was unable to hear anything.

But after cochlear implant surgery and taking part in a speech therapy programme with the charity Auditory Verbal UK she can now speak beautifully.

At the opening of the new Royal National Ear Nose and Throat Hospital in Huntley Street, Euston, Lily met the Queen and told her that she "holds a cochlear implant party every year for her special ears".

Her mother Angela told the Ham and High: "Lily quite rightly believes that she can achieve anything she puts her mind to. Lily is a true inspiration and meeting the Queen was such an honour. Lily's special journey continues to be awesome."

Eight out of 10 children who spend two or more years on the charity's auditory verbal therapy programme achieve language appropriate for their age and most attend mainstream school.