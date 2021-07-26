Thunder and lightning could return to London on Monday

Published: 11:40 AM July 26, 2021

Two women walks through heavy rain in St James's Park - Credit: PA

The Met Office is forecasting further showers in the South East, with the chance of thunderstorms in north London later on Monday (July 26).

Although not as severe as the conditions experienced on Sunday, rain is expected to return late in the afternoon, with possible thunder and lightning at around 6pm.

Temperatures could reach 25°C as the afternoon wears on.

The Met Office forecast for north London on Monday, July 26 - Credit: Met Office

Sporadic showers are likely throughout the rest of the week.

