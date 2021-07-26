Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Thunder and lightning could return to London on Monday

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:40 AM July 26, 2021   
Two women walks through heavy rain in St James's Park

Two women walks through heavy rain in St James's Park - Credit: PA

The Met Office is forecasting further showers in the South East, with the chance of thunderstorms in north London later on Monday (July 26).

Although not as severe as the conditions experienced on Sunday, rain is expected to return late in the afternoon, with possible thunder and lightning at around 6pm.

Temperatures could reach 25°C as the afternoon wears on.

The Met Office forecast for north London on Monday, July 26

The Met Office forecast for north London on Monday, July 26 - Credit: Met Office

Sporadic showers are likely throughout the rest of the week.

READ MORE: North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again

READ MORE: Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos in Islington and Hackney

London Weather
North London News
Hampstead News
Hackney News

