Thunder and lightning could return to London on Monday
Published: 11:40 AM July 26, 2021
- Credit: PA
The Met Office is forecasting further showers in the South East, with the chance of thunderstorms in north London later on Monday (July 26).
Although not as severe as the conditions experienced on Sunday, rain is expected to return late in the afternoon, with possible thunder and lightning at around 6pm.
Temperatures could reach 25°C as the afternoon wears on.
Sporadic showers are likely throughout the rest of the week.
