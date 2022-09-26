The Library of Things in Kentish Town has all kind of household and gardening things to rent so you don't have to buy - Credit: PA

A community run enterprise that rents out useful items including drills, sound systems and sewing machines is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Library of Things, which rents out household items, launched a year ago operating from Kentish Town library.

More than 500 people from across the borough have borrowed nearly 700 items, ranging from cleaning, DIY and gardening tools to items for cooking and events.

The enterprise has helped people share practical skills like DIY and repair with others in the community.

Co-founder Rebecca Trevalyan said everyone was "so excited" to be celebrating one year of borrowing.

"The cost-of-living crisis means so many of us are already looking for ways we can save – plus borrowing rather than buying helps to reduce waste and emissions too.

“In one year, almost 1,000 residents have already chosen to affordably rent items rather than buy them brand new - helping the local community to collectively save £29,000.”

Bene, a borrower of things, said: "I’ve used Library of Things a couple of times this year. I borrowed the pressure washer, garden sheers, lopper and reciprocating saw to save money by tidying up the garden myself.

"It’s a great resource for the community that makes it more affordable to access the tools and equipment you need for a one-off job."

A pasta maker costs £3 a day, or £32 a week while a steam cleaner costs, costing around £259 to buy, costs £9.50 per day or £38 per week to rent.

Essy, a community activator for Kentish Town, said: "I rarely used my local library until I started borrowing, but now it’s somewhere I visit regularly.

"Getting involved with local repair parties means I’ve been able to meet neighbours and make connections in a way I wouldn’t have expected.”

Councillor Adam Harrison, lead member for a sustainable Camden, said the project has enabled residents to "easily and cheaply borrow items that they might not have cause to use very often".

He thanked residents adding: "A local sharing economy helps us to reduce the amount of waste that we produce in Camden.

"Indeed, the library has so far already saved an estimated 8.8 tonnes of carbon and avoided 4.6 tonnes of waste being produced."