More letters on Belsize Streatery

Published: 4:30 PM August 25, 2021

Tim Salmon, Belsize Lane, Belsize Park, writes in response to two replies to his previous letter:

Louise Lawson writes that “Before last summer, Belsize Terrace was largely abandoned...”. What? With a chemist, a long-established deli renowned across north-west London, a restaurant, video shop, dress shop, vet, hairdresser, cafe, and the Artigiano restaurant in which I had a wedding lunch 40 years ago, to mention just one side of the terrace. She also pays tribute, rather intriguingly, to “the heroic lovers and builders of the Belsize Village Business Association”.

The other comes from a Mr McHale who makes various accusations, none of which are supported by anything that I wrote, as should be immediately clear to anyone who read my letter (August 12).

For instance, I am accused of comparing the Streatery to the Belorussian regime when I simply said that Camden Council’s consultation results had been “reported in a manner worthy of Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus. A 91.5% vote in favour, we are told. What we are not told, of course, is that barely half the people consulted bothered to reply”.

I made no further mention of Belarus. In McHale’s version, this becomes 91.5% of the local population: not at all the same thing. He accuses me of not understanding how democracy works and “undermining a fairly won democratic vote”.

It was an opinion poll, not a vote. Other charges include opposing a living wage. I said nothing of the kind. He ends with a reference to the events on Capitol Hill at the end of Trump’s presidency.

“In my mind,” he writes, “the Streatery is the cure to some of our capital’s ills.”

I confess I do not know how to respond to such a proposition. I am embarrassed at being stung into bothering to reply to such egregious nonsense. Indeed I am surprised that a reputable newspaper’s editorial policy allows it to accept such material.

Prof Emiliano De Cristofaro, Belsize Village, writes:

The Streatery in Belsize Village - Credit: Archant

My mom is visiting us from Italy for the first time since 2019.

As we were sitting down enjoying a cappuccino outside Roni’s in Belsize Village, the sun finally came out. She said “this is like being in Italy! I can’t believe how much this place has changed, it was so dirty and sad last time I came.”

I think the Streatery is really an amazing addition to this neighbourhood. It improved our quality of life, during such a long and terrible pandemic, so much and so beautifully. A big shout out to the Belsize Village Business Association as well as the people that help out. Their volunteering work goes well beyond getting a licence to put tables outside. It has created a sense of community and belonging, regenerating an area that was desolate and dirty just a couple of years ago.

The fact that so many areas of NW London have essentially copied Belsize Village’s since last summer is really a testament of its success. But it’s not just having people sit al fresco. It means organizing rubbish and recycling collections, replacing unsanitary mountains of rubbish bags on the ground, often prey of foxes and other animals, with tidy bins. It’s constantly removing disgusting cigarette butts from the streets. It’s creating a safe environment where, despite the government acting like the pandemic is over, all workers wear masks, there are hand sanitizing stations everywhere, and masks available and worn to a much higher degree than everywhere in NW3.

It’s not just about the existing businesses that directly benefit from the streatery. It’s creating the environment for new great businesses to open up and thrive - eg the Belsize Organic shop, or the high-end Cinder restaurant - instead of having more and more business closing down as it was happening in the village and still happens in many nearby high streets like Finchley and Haverstock. It’s providing a great space for families to meet up and enjoy safely.

So on behalf of many people living in the area -- thank you BVBA and collaborators. Your work goes beyond the streatery, with great initiatives like community sponsorship of refugees projects, sustaining living wage efforts, and more. Keep it up!