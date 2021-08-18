Letters on Belsize Streatery

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM August 18, 2021

Louise Lawson, Belsize Lane, Belsize Park, writes:

In response to Tim Salmon’s letter (August 12) We support the lovers and builders in Belsize Village .

As a long-time resident (living in Belsize Village for nearly 40 years) I have observed that most residents who genuinely love Belsize Village have welcomed the changes that have improved and added life to the Village Square, known as Belsize Terrace.

Before last summer, Belsize Terrace was largely abandoned and had large mound of rubbish on it that greeted us daily.

This decline had been going for about 10 years.

Belsize Village was once looking very sad with many closed shops , but by the end of 2019 Shops started popping up following creative revitalisation efforts by the Belsize Village Business Association, who also setup and operate our Streatery, an alfresco dinning setup similar to those seen in my native Spain. In the many years before this handful of heroes from our local business community reversed the community’s decline, I don’t recall hearing one single pip from this tiny group of individuals who are now so vocally opposed to filling empty shops, cleaning up our Village square, picking up litter and bringing a Europeanesque community life to our Village square filled with children , young people and older person like myself.

Our local shops are filled with life too now thanks to the Streatery bringing our community and visitors together. Our greengrocer, our pharmacy, our fishmongers, our new organic grocer, are alive and well. They benefit from Belsize Village’s new vibrant life as do we local residents.

As a native of Spain, I must say our local business community have done a superb job merging the best of Europe with the best of London. I have met this people and must say that their love for our community is obvious and explains why they work so hard for nothing in return.

After consultation, it is very clear that Belsize Village’s residents Stand firmly in support of the heroic lovers and builders of the Belsize Village Business Association.

May the happy vibe built by our community’s heroes out of love continue despite those few killjoys.

Michael McHale, Belsize Crescent, Belsize Park, writes:

The outdoor eating area in action - Credit: Belsize Village Business Associa

Last week Tim Salmon wrote a long letter criticising the much loved Belsize Village Streatery (at last count 91.5% of the local population support the scheme as of Camden Council’s June 2021, 14-day consultation.

He has every right to express his view but I do think it is only fair that any views expressed stay within the realm of fact. Further to his use of trigger topics and outlandish comparisons to Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus, Brexit and Trump, seems ironic as I shall go on to illustrate.

He starts by drawing comparisons between the Belarusian dictator and Belsize Village Streatery for the fact they have celebrated the phenomenal achievement of having 91.5% support for their project from the local community. While support levels are no doubt similar for Belsize and Belarus, one is real and the other is the last (official) dictatorship in Europe. He questions the fact that “barely half of people consulted bothered to reply”. Well Tim, that’s how democracies work. You are given a choice not only of what/who to vote for but also the freedom to decide whether to engage at all and then all people live with the result of that vote. In Belarus, a small minority of self-interested people, led by a dictator, choose to ignore the will of the people and rule over them with their vision of the world. Which seems to be what you seek.

In the 2018 local elections only one council in the country had a turnout over 50% (source BBC). Which with your logic, would invalidate the vast majority of our country’s votes over the last 50 years.

Next to come into the firing line are the Streatery organisers’ further ambitions to dare to see high streets revitalised across the UK and to see employees paid a living wage. In my humble opinion, their success should be learned from, replicated and tailored to other communities’ needs. The “high street” is famously dying thanks to the internet and home delivery and his criticism is that the Streatery organisers seek to help others, no mater where they are based and see those that work, fairly compensated. To my mind that is true altruism.

Tim argues that the licence did not mention the beautiful planters they installed, the moving of the benches to better suit the area and allow more people to benefit from the space. That is called initiative and it is something the seven people who voted against the continuation of the Streatery (v 381 in favour) could have used to create their vision for the space.

In two weeks time I will have lived here for 37 years and will put my hands up and say I did nothing for the community before the Streatery’s implementation. That said, since its creation, I and many others have been inspired to do more for our neighbours. Also, many of us have engaged with the organisers and suggested improvements and solutions to the issues faced by any new creation. The organisers have been excellent at listening and implementing fixes to valid issues.

People sitting on the planters at Belsize Village - Credit: Linda Grove

Mr Salmon continues his swim upstream, against the current of popular opinion by writing that he cannot see how the non-hospitality shops have benefited from the streatery. Perhaps he cannot see that by more people being drawn to the area, all the local amenities benefit. A fact is that four retail locations were closed when the Belsize Village Business Association started its revitalisation in Oct 2018. Today, only one high street commercial vacancy remains.

Further to this, the Belsize Village Business Association’s Instagram Account promotes endless numbers of local business for free to their near 5,000 followers, which is of huge benefit to those business, giving them much further reach than the Belsize Village of old with tumble weeds passing through.

He signs off with: “The Trumpian message is clear: say it often enough and you can turn falsehood into truth.”

Surely, logic dictates that his letter undermining a fairly won democratic vote, a desire to stop a universal living wage and referencing a non-existent, prior, golden age of Belsize Village has much more in common with Trump than those his letter attacks who support community, refugees and seeing as many people benefit as possible.

Lucky for us there is no Capitol Hill but in my mind the Streatery is the cure to some of our capitol’s ills. In my and many others’ view, it is high time the council made the Streatery a permanent fixture. Perhaps a vote is needed?