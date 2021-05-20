Letters: MPs unite in condemning antisemitism in north London

Opinion

Published: 8:32 AM May 20, 2021

Standing by friends and neighbours

MPs Tulip Siddiq (Lab, Hampstead and Kilburn) and Karen Buck (Lab, Westminster North) write:

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic hate speech we saw being spewed from a convoy travelling through our constituencies on Sunday (Ham&High).

It was sickening and chilling to see such appalling racism and misogyny on the streets we are proud to represent. As much as it has upset both of us and the whole community, our thoughts are with our Jewish constituents who have been made to feel unsafe in their own homes and on the streets.

MP Karen Buck joins Tulip Siddiq in saying that there has to be a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism - Credit: LDRS

There is no place for antisemitism in Westminster North, Hampstead and Kilburn or anywhere else, and there must be a zero-tolerance approach to this racism. We are grateful to the police for taking swift action in this case, with arrests and additional patrols in our communities.

In an urgent question in parliament about the incidents, we both called on the government to ensure that resources are provided in both the short and long term to ensure that Jewish people and institutions are protected. Efforts to support community cohesion and education – which have been set back by this shocking incident – must be supported.

We are proud to be MPs for constituencies that have people from all faiths and none, and we both represent large Jewish communities and several synagogues. We will always do our utmost to stand up for our Jewish friends and neighbours and ensure that they are kept safe.

Mike Freer MP (Con, Finchley and Golders Green) writes:

The home secretary reassured MP Mike Freer, that she is working with the Met to ensure that Sunday's incident is dealt with swiftly - Credit: PA Images

The scenes I’ve witnessed in my constituency have left me sick to my stomach.

The blatant and open antisemitism on display today, deliberately targeting areas with large Jewish populations is nothing short of incitement and I have urgently raised the matter with the home secretary, commissioner and mayor.

Last night (Sunday, May 16), I spoke with the home secretary regarding these incidents. She has reassured me that she is working with the Metropolitan Police to ensure that this is dealt with swiftly and firmly.