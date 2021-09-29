Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

Letter about work being carried out by Thames Water

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 6:11 PM September 29, 2021   
Thames Water water mains renewal at Belsize Park

Road closures continue as water mains are renewed - Credit: Nigel Rumble

Sixteen week of roadworks is absurd

Nigel Rumble, Chalcots Estate, full address supplied, writes: 

Here in Belsize Park, we have all been misinformed by Thames Water on the water mains renewal project. 

Adelaide Road closed 10 weeks is now being extended by six-plus weeks, same thing with Eton Avenue and various other locations. 

This disruption does not only affect road users, it affects all local businesses, especially with older customers unable to visit local dentists, doctor surgery, dry cleaners or shops because of re-routed buses up towards Hampstead and down towards Swiss Cottage for 16-plus weeks at present estimate.

Thames Water water mains renewal at Belsize Park

Road works by Thames Water - Credit: Nigel Rumble

You may also want to watch:

Residents living, working or,worse, homebound due to health reasons and people at home under Covid-19 self-isolation enduring non-stop heavy machinery when sites are actually being maned which for days and weeks often sit idle. 

In fact the prime Adelaide Road site appears all storage related with little activity. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Late-night kidnap arrest after police search park
  2. 2 Rabindranath Tagore's Hampstead home on the market for £2.65m
  3. 3 Petrol station staff face violence and abuse amid fuel shortages
  1. 4 'We can't afford it': Camden foodbank prepares for spike in demand
  2. 5 'It's madness': Queues block north London roads amid petrol shortage
  3. 6 Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase
  4. 7 Pure Gym to open in Crouch End
  5. 8 Haverstock Hill petrol station 'assault' arrest as motorists queue for fuel
  6. 9 TV drama of fascism and resistance in Jewish East London
  7. 10 'Potential for something remarkable'? Residents on O2 Centre redevelopment

Many residents and small businesses tell me that it is the inadequate consultation and therefore, lack of respect that angers them most. 

Nearly everyone understands need for utility renewal but 16+ weeks and counting is absurd. Residents feel betrayed by the common sense of these multi-million pound projects blighting the leafy area of Belsize and Primrose Hill.

What also really upsets residents is the knowledge that all of the water mains work is precursor of HS2 tunnelling operations which will cause considerable issues especially along the immediate routing of Adelaide Road beneath Fellows Road. Three tunnels each able to hold a double decker bus at 30m depth through our London clay passing beneath our houses and much of the Chalcots towers – subject of future letters once more is clarity provided by structural engineers of HS2.

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Shell garage in Holloway Road

Petrol station forecourts closed and long queues in north London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house in West Heath Road, Hampstead.Picture: London Fire Brigade

Hampstead house ravaged by early morning blaze

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A detail from Marie by Joshua Press

Arts & Culture

Artist who captures North London's 'special light'

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Protesters march to Edmonton Incinerator in protest at plans to build a new bigger incinerator

Climate Emergency

Hundreds of activists descend on north London incinerator demanding end...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon