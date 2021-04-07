Lenny Henry supports QCCA's Gospel Oak vaccine drive

Published: 1:34 PM April 7, 2021

Comedian Lenny Henry has backed QCCA's drive to encourage BAME group to get a Covid vaccine - Credit: Polly Hancock/Lenny Henry

Comic and actor Lenny Henry sent a message of support to the Queen's Crescent Community Association (QCCA) last week to thank it for its efforts helping to vaccinate the community.

QCCA has set up a lateral flow testing centre at its Ashdown Crescent base, and is holding pop-up vaccine clinics when possible too.

The association held its first vaccine hub in March, and has announced it will hold a second in the week commencing May 17 - though the precise date is yet to be confirmed.

QCCA's chief exec, Foyezur Miah, was one of those to receive the jab in March.

He explained it was vital to "get the word out into the heart of communities that are hard to reach, especially in areas of high deprivation or where people are isolated from the mainstream".

And it is this work that Lenny Henry has praised.

You may also want to watch:

In his video, he said: "You're doing brilliant work there inoculating people.

"I think it's really really good, and I have just made a video with a lot of high-profile people who look like me, like us, to persuade people to get the vaccine. It's a subject really close to my heart."