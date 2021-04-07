Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Lenny Henry supports QCCA's Gospel Oak vaccine drive

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:34 PM April 7, 2021   
Comedian Lenny Henry has backed QCCA's drive to encourage BAME group to get a Covid vaccine

Comedian Lenny Henry has backed QCCA's drive to encourage BAME group to get a Covid vaccine - Credit: Polly Hancock/Lenny Henry

Comic and actor Lenny Henry sent a message of support to the Queen's Crescent Community Association (QCCA) last week to thank it for its efforts helping to vaccinate the community.

QCCA has set up a lateral flow testing centre at its Ashdown Crescent base, and is holding pop-up vaccine clinics when possible too. 

The association held its first vaccine hub in March, and has announced it will hold a second in the week commencing May 17 - though the precise date is yet to be confirmed. 

QCCA's chief exec, Foyezur Miah, was one of those to receive the jab in March.

He explained it was vital to "get the word out into the heart of communities that are hard to reach, especially in areas of high deprivation or where people are isolated from the mainstream".

And it is this work that Lenny Henry has praised.

You may also want to watch:

In his video, he said: "You're doing brilliant work there inoculating people.

"I think it's really really good, and I have just made a video with a lot of high-profile people who look like me, like us, to persuade people to get the vaccine. It's a subject really close to my heart."

Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's Hampstead: 'Chain must listen to residents'
  2. 2 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
  3. 3 Champions League race is going to the wire, insists Arsenal boss Montemurro
  1. 4 Church closes Highgate path over 'antisocial behaviour and assault'
  2. 5 'We'll be policing again': Pubs and restaurants on April 12 reopening
  3. 6 Home of the week: Family house in South Hampstead refurbished by Kelly Hoppen
  4. 7 Burst pipe in Hornsey High Street leaves residents without water
  5. 8 Hampstead robberies: 8 locked up over crimes that terrorised north London
  6. 9 Revealed: How council paid £23m for an office block valued at £10m
  7. 10 Plans for 5G pole in Muswell Hill return to Barnet Council
Coronavirus
North London News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abdi Ahmed and Ahmed Mohamed raped a 16-year-old they preyed upon by Camden Town tube station

Crime

Camden men jailed for rape of teenager targeted by Tube station

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Lyons owner of Lyons restaurant and and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison at the junction of Middle

'Light relief': Crouch End businesses back Middle Lane streatery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Highgate School has ordered an independent review into the testimonies

Women's Safety

'Tip of the iceberg': Warning after Highgate School 'rape culture' reports

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
There is confusion over who owns the land on Potteries Path

Planning and Development

West Hampstead path mystery makes 'shambles' of 180-home plan

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus