Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Nisa on old Leighton Arms pub site that 'shouldn't be there' hopes charity will win neighbours over

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 June 2019

Tabrez Hussain who runs the Nisa on Brecknock Road with the store's manager Raymond Liu. Picture: Sam Volpe

Tabrez Hussain who runs the Nisa on Brecknock Road with the store's manager Raymond Liu. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

It's the shop that shouldn't be there - according to Camden Council, a number of neighbours, and even actor Charles Dance.

But the family running the controversial Nisa store on the site of the old Leighton Arms pub are hopeful working with the community can help guarantee its future.

The conversion of the old pub - which closed in 2016 - into a shop was declared unlawful by Camden Council last year, but developer Bryanston appealed, and the case is now set to be heard at a public planning inquiry.

Tabrez Hussain, 27, runs the shop and two others as part of his parents' Nisa franchise. He told this newspaper the uncertainty was troubling.

He said: "There's been all of this outrage, even on our official opening.

"It's pretty hard - we don't know when we might have to close and lose it all."

You may also want to watch:

As far as most people are concerned, the shop has officially been open for almost a year. But key to the Bryanston case is that it was actually open before that - as far back as September 2016.

Tabrez said: "We were briefly open as a kind of pop-up shop to see if it could work without being an off-licence. With all of the building work above still going on, this wasn't great." The council disputes that the shop was open even then.

Tabrez said he felt the "outrage" over was misplaced. "We've had customers come in and tell us it's a much nicer bit of the community now, that the pub - towards the end - wasn't a nice place to be," he said.

He also felt worries about the viability of a nearby corner shop - Susan's Mini-Mart - were misplaced.

He said: "I mean we're different markets, we don't do the lottery or magazines - that was a deliberate decision."

The business has as part of a national Nisa scheme made donations to local community groups and schools.

So far, they have given donations of around £2,000 to the Hilldrop Community Association, while they have also made a donation to the local Torriano Primary School.

Tabrez said: "Look, we're part of the community and that's what it's about. Being our closest neighbour, Hilldrop Community Centre stood out as an excellent opportunity to get involved with our local community."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

West Hampstead knife attack: Terail McDonald faces six-year sentence for stabbing ‘friend’ in Billy Fury Way

Terail McDonald. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Davies set for period of rehabilitation after groin surgery

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA).

Nisa on old Leighton Arms pub site that ‘shouldn’t be there’ hopes charity will win neighbours over

Tabrez Hussain who runs the Nisa on Brecknock Road with the store's manager Raymond Liu. Picture: Sam Volpe

Hampstead head into format change with momentum

Olly Redwood hits out for Hampstead during the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Lord’s hosts Chance to Shine Schools’ Open Day

Local schoolchildren enjoy the ICC Chance to Shine at Lord's (pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Crouch End look to arrest slump

Sejil Ramniclal in bowling action for Crouch End against Waltham in the ECB National Club Championship (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists