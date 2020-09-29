Hampstead wine tasting raises money to help Beirut explosion victims

Mike Clark supported the Red Cross Beirut Emergency Appeal with a socially distanced Oenophile’s Journey With Chateau Musar. Picture: Beatrix Clark Beatrix Clark

A Hampstead wine enthusiast put his passion to good use raising funds for the Red Cross Beirut Emergency Appeal with a socially distanced Oenophile’s Journey With Chateau Musar on Sunday.

Mike Clark with guest sommelière Emma Dawson. Picture: Beatrix Clark Mike Clark with guest sommelière Emma Dawson. Picture: Beatrix Clark

Mike Clark invited guest sommelière Emma Dawson, a Master of Wine and Lebanese wine expert, to guide participants, in person and online via Zoom, through a tasting of eight varieties of the country’s most famous wine.

Mr Clark, who used Lockdown to build a wine cellar in the basement of his West Heath Road home, has so far raised £1,350 to support those affected by last month’s explosion in Beirut.

Writing on his fundraising page, he said: “In the wake of the recent Beirut explosion which left over 200 dead, 6000 injured and 300,000 homes damaged, the people of Lebanon, a country already in crisis, have experienced loss and devastation that most of us can barely imagine.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-clark61 to donate.

