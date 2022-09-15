Promotion

The Learning Experience East Finchley wants you to bring your smiles to its Annual Festival. - Credit: THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

The Academy of Early Education is donating all proceeds raised from its event to their local children’s hospice, Noah’s Ark.

The Annual Festival is happening on Saturday September 17 from 12noon to 4pm at The Learning Experience East Finchley.

There will be fun activities for the whole family, including lots of carnival games, face painting, and delicious foods – all for a great cause.

Chantelle Gudgeon, centre director, is proud to be supporting such a worthy, local cause.

She said: "It is an absolute honor to be working with Noah’s Ark and to support such an amazing charity."

Noah’s Ark is one of the UK’s leading children’s hospices, providing care for more than 350 children who have life-limiting or life-threating illnesses.

The Ark works to help children who are seriously unwell make the most of every day.

The Annual Festival is the second major philanthropic event for the school this year.

In April, The Learning Experience East Finchley raised more than £2,800 for the charity Make-A-Wish UK, which creates life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

All the little learners and their families at the East Finchley nursery were involved in the fundraising process.

This dedication to helping others is engrained into the curriculum at The Learning Experience, a USA-based early childhood education franchise.

The Learning Experience East Finchley is the brand’s first location in the UK and provides care for children from three months to five years.

Its curriculum develops the whole child, which includes our loveable TLE characters supporting the teaching of philanthropy in addition to maths, science, physical fitness, phonics, manners matter, and more.

The focus on philanthropy helps The Learning Experience live out its brand mission of making a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and communities.

The Learning Experience East Finchley is located at 250 East End Road.