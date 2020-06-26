Search

Advanced search

Learning disability is no barrier for the Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 June 2020

The Royal Free's new kitchen porter Harry Stevens. Picture: Royal Free

The Royal Free's new kitchen porter Harry Stevens. Picture: Royal Free

Archant

With the support of a local charity, a north Londoner with learning disabilities has become the Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter.

You may also want to watch:

Highbury man Harry Stevens, 25, has been working with Unity Works – a charity who support people with learning disabilities into employment and run placement schemes at their social enterprises like the Mill Lane Garden Centre and the cafe inside the Greenwood Centre in Kentish Town.  READ MORE: Business of the week: Mill Lane Garden Centre

After two years with the charity, Harry is now helping run the restaurant at the Hampstead hospital, and he’s looking forward to payday.

He said: “My team are nice and I’m enjoying meeting everyone – so do say hello to me if you see me. I admit I’m looking forward to getting paid and treating my mum and sister to a takeaway!”

Unity Works support worker Stephen Hayes will be giving Harry a hand for his first few weeks. He added: “We’re so proud of Harry getting this job and we think it will really encourage our other clients who are also looking for work, at what isn’t an easy time for anyone seeking employment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Video: Alleged perfume thief is ‘shot with pricing gun’ at Crouch End pharmacy

Pictures: Amy Pharmacy CCTV/Erika Urban

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Video: Alleged perfume thief is ‘shot with pricing gun’ at Crouch End pharmacy

Pictures: Amy Pharmacy CCTV/Erika Urban

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Quiz: Premier League hat-trick heroes

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates completing the latest Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United

Learning disability is no barrier for the Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter

The Royal Free's new kitchen porter Harry Stevens. Picture: Royal Free

Veterans on frontline tackling coronavirus

TESTING TIME: A member of the armed services carries out a swab to detect Covid-19 Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Arteta only wants Arsenal players ready to ‘jump on boat’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) speaks to his team at a drinks break during the Premier League match at St Mary's

Tottenham Women’s captain Schillaci retires

Karen Hills and Jenna Schillaci celebrate (pic wusphotography.com)