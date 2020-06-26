Learning disability is no barrier for the Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter

The Royal Free's new kitchen porter Harry Stevens. Picture: Royal Free Archant

With the support of a local charity, a north Londoner with learning disabilities has become the Royal Free Hospital’s newest kitchen porter.

Highbury man Harry Stevens, 25, has been working with Unity Works – a charity who support people with learning disabilities into employment and run placement schemes at their social enterprises like the Mill Lane Garden Centre and the cafe inside the Greenwood Centre in Kentish Town. READ MORE: Business of the week: Mill Lane Garden Centre

After two years with the charity, Harry is now helping run the restaurant at the Hampstead hospital, and he’s looking forward to payday.

He said: “My team are nice and I’m enjoying meeting everyone – so do say hello to me if you see me. I admit I’m looking forward to getting paid and treating my mum and sister to a takeaway!”

Unity Works support worker Stephen Hayes will be giving Harry a hand for his first few weeks. He added: “We’re so proud of Harry getting this job and we think it will really encourage our other clients who are also looking for work, at what isn’t an easy time for anyone seeking employment.”