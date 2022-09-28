'Everyone can get involved with Mitzvah Day this year'

Opinion

This week the Jewish community celebrates the new year, Rosh Hashana.

Around north London, home to most of the country’s Jews, synagogues will be packed, gifts of honey will be exchanged for a sweet year - homes will be visited and roast dinners will be devoured.

It’s an unusually difficult new year – the cost-of-living crisis means many people are struggling for basics never mind treats, crazy climate patterns are battering the globe. The war in Ukraine is brutal, the election in Italy is a stark lesson in current political trends and we are reeling with the implications of the loss of the Queen. And all that aside from local annoyances of current road closures and temporary traffic lights!

Laura Marks says that everyone can get involved with this year's Mitzvah Day - Credit: Laura Marks

In synagogue on Rosh Hashana we read the story of Abraham called to sacrifice his son Isaac. It is a disturbing story which warrants thorough examination – not for now – and like many other incidents in the bible focusses on a moment of deep challenge when we are called to be present, really present, and to act.

This Jewish new year, which, as ever coincides with the new school and university term, the new season and this year with a new prime minister and king, does feel like a moment of deep challenge. A time when I for one, feel a need to be present and to act.

With the mayor of London’s Giving Day this week and Mitzvah Day next month, the opportunities to get involved in solutions are endless.

The focus for Mitzvah Day projects, "Winter Warmers", is on the physical and emotional warmth we can provide during this chilly approaching winter – through donating warm clothes, knitting blankets and also reaching out to people who are alone – truly putting our arms around neighbours who need warmth.

Next week, replete with sticky honey laden sweets and warm evenings of festivities, I will put my mind to a few ways to be present – if not now, then when.

Laura Marks OBE is founder of Mitzvah Day, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and an interfaith consultant – commongood.uk.com