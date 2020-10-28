In pictures: Lauderdale House hosts spooky Halloween panto
PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 28 October 2020
Michael Boniface
Cast from the left: Sarah Dearlove as Pretty P the spider, Martin Teall as Dad and Ratty, Jo Wickham as the evil Queen Sorib, Andy Mcleod as Tickety and Madeleine MacMahon as Princess Ruby. Picture: Polly Hancock
Lauderdale House hosted a Halloween panto last week with a series of socially distanced shows - and spooky costumes galore.
The audience dressed for the occassion. Iris, 5, Charlotte, 4, Juno, 2, and Inès, 4. Picture: Polly Hancock
The Lost Toys, written and directed by Highgate’s Tim McArthur, was performed on the tea lawn as audience members came dressed in impressive Halloween attire, turning themselves into everything from pumpkins to spiders.
The fairytale performance took place over three sittings between October 21-23. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the show replaced Lauderdale House’s annual spooky walk which normally follows a trail around the 440-year-old house and grounds.
Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives said: “We were so happy to do ‘something’ for Halloween as it is such a core part of our annual programme and we know how much families love to dress up and get into the spirit.
“Also, at a time when there is so little work for creatives it was wonderful to give our professional team a chance to use their talent.”
Georgia, 8, who dressed as a spider witch. Picture: Polly Hancock The Lost Toys - an original play for Halloween, written and directed by Tim McArthur, performed on the Tea Lawn at Lauderdale House. Picture: Katherine Ives Arriving for the show - Lea, 6, and Manon, 4. Picture: Polly Hancock Audience members from the Craven family. Picture: Polly Hancock Audience members from the Smith family. Picture: Polly Hancock Audience members Iris, 5, and her mum Julie. Picture: Polly Hancock Jo Wickham as the evil Queen Sorib. Picture: Polly Hancock Madeleine MacMahon as Princess Ruby. Picture: Polly Hancock
Socially distanced seating and chances to join in with the songs and actions. Picture: Polly Hancock Jo Wickham as the evil Queen Sorib. Picture: Polly Hancock Sarah Dearlove as Pretty P the spider. Picture: Polly Hancock Madeleine MacMahon as Princess Ruby and Martin Teall as Ratty. Picture: Polly Hancock Martin Teall as Ratty. Picture: Polly Hancock From left at the piano: Musical director Stephen Hose, Jo Wickham as the evil Queen Sorib and Madeleine MacMahon as Princess Ruby. Picture: Polly Hancock The Lost Toys - an original play for Halloween, written and directed by Tim McArthur, performed on the Tea Lawn at Lauderdale House. Picture: Katherine Ives
