Sun shines on an Easter treasure hunt in Highgate

Published: 11:13 AM April 6, 2021

Stav Ben Zvi, seven, following the clues around the grounds of Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park to find Easter-themed characters - Credit: Polly Hancock

A free treasure map with clues to finding Easter animals, flowers and other items was created for families visiting Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park on Sunday. Photographer Polly Hancock took these pictures of a day of fun in the sun.

