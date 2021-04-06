Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sun shines on an Easter treasure hunt in Highgate

Polly Hancock

Published: 11:13 AM April 6, 2021   
Louis Turnbull, five, enjoying an Easter treasure hunt at Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park

Louis Turnbull, five, enjoying an Easter treasure hunt at Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

A free treasure map with clues to finding Easter animals, flowers and other items was created for families visiting Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park on Sunday. Photographer Polly Hancock took these pictures of a day of fun in the sun.

Louis Turnbull, five, Max Skibicki, five, and Sophia Turnbull, three on an Easter treasure hunt

Louis Turnbull, five, Max Skibicki, five, and Sophia Turnbull, three on an Easter treasure hunt - Credit: Polly Hancock

Stav Ben Zvi, seven, following the clues around the grounds of Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park

Stav Ben Zvi, seven, following the clues around the grounds of Lauderdale House and Waterlow Park to find Easter-themed characters - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hand-drawn sheep in the Knot Garden at Waterlow Park

Hand-drawn sheep in the Knot Garden at Waterlow Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Recycled plastic blossoms at Waterlow Park

Recycled plastic blossoms at Waterlow Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

Easter-themed characters included the eagle statues in Easter bonnets

Easter-themed characters included the eagle statues in Easter bonnets - Credit: Polly Hancock

