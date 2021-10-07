Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
O2 Centre developer 'in discussions' with Sainsbury's about new store

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:56 AM October 7, 2021    Updated: 11:00 AM October 7, 2021
O2 Car Park Finchley Road NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Landsec said it is committed to replacing the O2 Centre's Sainsbury's - Credit: Archant

The company behind plans to replace the O2 Centre has promised to include a supermarket in the new development, saying it is already in discussions with Sainsbury's.

Landsec is hoping to build 1,850 new homes, a cinema and gym on the Finchley Road site.

It has now provided detail relating to its previous commitment to include a “large supermarket" in the development.

A spokesperson for Landsec said: “We know that the Sainsbury’s is really important to the local community.

"That’s precisely why we have committed to re-providing a supermarket in the new town square as part of these plans and we are in discussions with Sainsbury’s about their needs, size and format of the re-imagined store.”

O2 centre plans

West Hampstead residents can have their say on plans for the O2 Centre site - Credit: Landsec

Some residents have expressed concerns that crucial facilities in the existing shopping centre will be lost if the plans go ahead.

Chair of the West Hampstead Gardens and Residents Association Brigid Shaughessy told the Ham&High: “The O2 is very functional, and residents are frightened of losing what we have, like the big Sainsbury’s."

