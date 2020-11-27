Search

Camden theatre students inspired by Mary Wollstonecraft’s controversial new statue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 November 2020

Students at La Sainte Union Catholic School with feminist writer and campaigner Bee Rowlatt. Picture: LSU/Sarah O'Keefe

Students at La Sainte Union Catholic School with feminist writer and campaigner Bee Rowlatt. Picture: LSU/Sarah O'Keefe

Archant

With debate as to the merits of the new statue of Mary Wollstonecraft in Newington Green, students along the road in Dartmouth Park welcomed a Wollstonecraft expert and one of the campaigners behind the statue.

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana MarinescuMaggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Feminist writer Bee Rowlatt spent time with a sixth form theatre studies class at La Sainte Union Catholic School, and spoke about why she was proud of the controversial statue produced by sculptor Maggie Hambling.

Teacher Sarah O’Keefe explained: “Bee spoke about the statue being for Mary and what she achieved, it is not a sculpture of her, but shows women’s struggles with a strong, determined female form rising out of the top.”

Sarah said her pupils had been so inspired by the discussion that they were set to use Mary Wollstonecraft’s words – “I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves” – as the basis for a devised piece of drama.

