La Sainte Union drug-laced sweets: Two arrested over ‘weed gummies’ which saw 17 teenagers hospitalised

Police warn Camden parents drug-laced sweets could be 'circulating' after La Sainte Union hospitalisations Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested over the incident which saw teenagers at La Sainte Union Catholic School hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced sweets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police confirmed 17 children in total were taken to hospitalafter the incident on Monday October 5.

Officers have now arrested two individuals – a 41-year-old man and a 24 year-old woman – on suspicion of possession of cannabis and child neglect.

You may also want to watch:

The sweets are understood to have contained THC. This is the principle psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The man arrested has been released on bail until November while the woman remains in custody.

Police warned Camden parents to be vigilant as it was possible more batches of the sweets, thought to be branded as Medicated Nerds, could be in circulation in the borough.

All the children involved were released from hospital and police said no-one became “seriously unwell”.

The police investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4524/5Oct.