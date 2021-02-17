'I want to leave it to Hampstead': New kiosk to continue creperie legacy

Published: 10:25 AM February 17, 2021

What the new creperie will look like - Credit: La Crêperie de Hampstead

Hampstead’s long-running creperie is getting a new kiosk which its owner says will help keep it in NW3 for generations to come.

La Crêperie de Hampstead says its new mobile home – which has been 10 years in the works – will look much the same, but be cleaner and warmer for workers through the winter.

It will be equipped with Wi-Fi and replace its current stall of 40 years in Perrin’s Lane.

“This new kiosk is because I want the creperie to last,” owner Edward de Mesquita told the Ham&High.

“I want it to be something that will go on longer than me because I’m not going to last forever, I'm over 70 now.

La Crêperie de Hampstead owner Edward de Mesquita - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

“I started running it myself, and I want to leave it to the people of Hampstead.

“I'm inspired by the idea that it's loved so much it will go on longer than me, and Redouane [the creperie’s manager] will take it over and he'll run it I’m sure.”

Camden Council approved the new kiosk on February 10. The creperie is hoping to have it up and running by early April.

Edward continued: “Some people may even come and not actually notice at the beginning that it’s not the same one.

“But that's the idea – to conserve the idea, the ethos, the look of the thing, but in fact it will be much more modern inside.

“It will have a nice eating forum and it will be a nicer place and environment to work in while keeping the whole idea of the way it’s done and the serving system exactly the same.”

The creperie in Perrin's Lane is currently closed - Credit: Polly Hancock

La Crêperie de Hampstead and its neighbouring creperie run by the King William IV pub are currently closed.

In January the council ruled that, due to large queues and fears over social distancing, the local businesses were a “significant risk” of transmitting Covid.

“I have a certain understanding for what they (the council) want to do and I'm treating them with respect and understanding,” Edward said.

“I've actually had Covid myself, I've lost a number of relatives and people I know and dear friends, most of them very elderly, so I’m acutely aware of the problems.

“I understand it, we’ve got to manage the queue. We've got ideas of how to manage the queue and keep it down.

“Hopefully that will work and we’ll be able to reopen as soon as possible.”

Camden Council said it is working with both creperies and conducting regular reviews with a view to their reopening.