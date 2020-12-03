Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to reassure customers amid Covid-19

Elinor James

Published: 6:50 PM December 3, 2020    Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020
After the second lockdown delayed its opening, Hampstead’s new vegan restaurant Kojo is looking forward to opening its doors for the first time on December 7 – and its aiming to make sure diners feel it’s as pandemic-friendly as possible.

Kojo is promoting a plant-based lifestyle and its menu does not include processed vegan “meats”, instead on focusing on a “natural” dishes.

Situated on the site of the old Carluccio’s on Rosslyn Hill, the new restaurant’s owners will be making a point of ensuring there is as little opportunity as possible for virus transmission.

Krystal Sanchez, who is managing marketing, told the Ham&High the restaurant is entirely contactless, with customers seating themselves and ordering everything on an app.

The restaurant will also be split in two – the right side dedicated to dine in customers, the left only for the grab-and-go crowd.

Krystal said: “We have thought of a lot of things others haven’t. We are fully prepared and excited to see how it unfolds. We have a brand new system for ventilation that’s the first of its kind in the UK. It gives the purest and cleanest air.”

READ MORE: Beckford School to be renamed West Hampstead after pupils, parents and staff vote

