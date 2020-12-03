Search

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to reassure customers amid Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 18:50 03 December 2020

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

After the second lockdown delayed its opening, Hampstead’s new vegan restaurant Kojo is looking forward to opening its doors for the first time on December 7 – and its aiming to make sure diners feel it’s as pandemic-friendly as possible.

Situated on the site of the old Carluccio’s on Rosslyn Hill, the new restaurant’s owners will be making a point of ensuring there is as little opportunity as possible for virus transmission.

Krystal Sanchez, who’s managing marketing there, told the Ham&High the restaurant is entirely contactless, with customers seating themselves and ordering everything on an app.

The restaurant will also be split in two – the right side dedicated to dine in customers, the left only for the grab-and-go crowd.

Krystal said: “We have thought of a lot of things others haven’t. We are fully prepared and excited to see how it unfolds. We have a brand new system for ventilation that’s the first of its kind in the UK. It gives the purest and cleanest air.”

She added that the aim was to bring “plant-based” food to a wider demographic.

