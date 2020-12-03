New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to reassure customers amid Covid-19

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible.

After the second lockdown delayed its opening, Hampstead’s new vegan restaurant Kojo is looking forward to opening its doors for the first time on December 7 – and its aiming to make sure diners feel it’s as pandemic-friendly as possible.

Situated on the site of the old Carluccio’s on Rosslyn Hill, the new restaurant’s owners will be making a point of ensuring there is as little opportunity as possible for virus transmission.

Krystal Sanchez, who’s managing marketing there, told the Ham&High the restaurant is entirely contactless, with customers seating themselves and ordering everything on an app.

The restaurant will also be split in two – the right side dedicated to dine in customers, the left only for the grab-and-go crowd.

Krystal said: “We have thought of a lot of things others haven’t. We are fully prepared and excited to see how it unfolds. We have a brand new system for ventilation that’s the first of its kind in the UK. It gives the purest and cleanest air.”

She added that the aim was to bring “plant-based” food to a wider demographic.

