Search

Advanced search

Kingsgate Community Association to close after Covid-19 hits finances

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 15 September 2020

The Kingsgate Community Centre. Picture: Carmen Klammer

The Kingsgate Community Centre. Picture: Carmen Klammer

Archant

After a century “at the centre of the Kilburn and West Hampstead communities”, the Kingsgate Community Association (KCA) has announced it is to close with immediate effect.

At a meeting of the KCA’s trustees last week the decision was taken on the basis that the “operational and financial model of the charity is no longer sustainable”.

The trustees there said the financial shortfall had appeared as renting out space commercially – impossible due to Covid-19 restrictions – formed a vital portion of its income, and it is unable to open widely enough to recoup that due to social distancing guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

The trustees paid tribute to staff including centre manager Marie Griffin – who was described as having a “particular combination of personality, gifts, experience and skills” that had been invaluable.

The nursery run from the community centre is also affected.

Camden’s outgoing culture chief Cllr Jonathan Simpson said: “Despite everyone’s best efforts, they have been victim of the ongoing global pandemic and lockdown, which has hit the voluntary sector hard, both in Camden and nationally.”

Cllr Simpson said Camden, who own KCA’s Kingsgate Road building, would work with other voluntary centre groups to replace the services lost.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham crashes out at Silverstone

Brandon Abraham after his crash at Silverstone (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Kingsgate Community Association to close after Covid-19 hits finances

The Kingsgate Community Centre. Picture: Carmen Klammer

Grayson Perry muses on his love-hate relationship with America in Hoxton exhibition

Grayson Perry