Kids' koala fundraiser raises £240 for Australian wildlife harmed by climate-fuelled bushfires

PUBLISHED: 10:26 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 26 February 2020

Flo Southwood, Ayla Venditti and Joe Southwood who raised £240 for koalas. Picture: Lucy Griffiths

Flo Southwood, Ayla Venditti and Joe Southwood who raised £240 for koalas. Picture: Lucy Griffiths

Pat Venditti

Three youngsters have raised £240 for koalas caught up in the Australian bushfires at a themed fundraiser with koala t-shirts, cakes and tattoos.

Ayla Venditti, 11, Joe Southwood, 9 and his twin sister Flo from Rhodes Avenue Primary School in Muswell Hill spent weeks preparing for the event.

They made bookmarks, framed koala-character collages, clay figures and jewellery beforehand and on the day they printed T-shirts, applied temporary koala tattoos, and supplied koala colouring-in pictures. Friends and neighbours contributed cakes and even a crocheted koala.

"We wanted to raise money for the poor koalas who are the innocent victims of climate change in Australia," said Ayla.

"All the crafts, activities and sweet treats were offered for a donation to the cause and in just three hours and thanks to the generosity of the 35 visitors, the Rhodes kids made an incredible £240.40," added Ayla's dad, Pat.

The money has been sent to the Australian Wildlife Fund for its koala rehabilitation programme.

