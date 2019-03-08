Search

Advanced search

Kenwood House: Sir Simon Schama and Lord Melvyn Bragg talk of Rembrandt at English Heritage and Friends event

PUBLISHED: 19:16 07 November 2019

English Heritage's Anna Eavis with historian Simon Schama and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

English Heritage's Anna Eavis with historian Simon Schama and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

The Friends of Kenwood House and English Heritage held a packed lecture with cultural bigwigs Sir Simon Schama and Lord Melvyn Bragg on Monday night.

The duo took to the stage at King's Place in King's Cross. There, Hampstead stalwart Lord Bragg introduced Sir Simon who discussed the legacy of the Dutch master artist Rembrandt van Rijn.

You may also want to watch:

Rembrandt's Self-Portrait with Two Circles is the stand-out piece in the Iveagh Bequest - the art collection kept at Kenwood House which was left to the nation by Edward Guinness, the first Earl of Iveagh.

The lecture formed part of a year of celebrations marking 350 years since Rembrandt's death.

Helen Payne, from the Friends of Kenwood group who helped to organise the event with English Heritage who own Kenwood House, said: "We had a very successful and sold-out event last night. Simon Schama and Melvyn Bragg spoke captivatingly and compellingly about the great Dutch master, Rembrandt van Rijn who died 350 years ago."

A special exhibition to mark the anniversary is running at Kenwood House until January 2020.

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tierney: Arsenal players must help Emery

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (left) and Rob Holding during a training session at London Colney

Kenwood House: Sir Simon Schama and Lord Melvyn Bragg talk of Rembrandt at English Heritage and Friends event

English Heritage's Anna Eavis with historian Simon Schama and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

‘I just want to respect the situation’ - Son on why he chose not to celebrate goals against Red Star

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions Legaue (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Son shines as Tottenham end away day misery against Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (no.7) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Harris Academy St John’s Wood: School defends exclusion numbers

Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists