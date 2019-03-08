Kenwood House: Sir Simon Schama and Lord Melvyn Bragg talk of Rembrandt at English Heritage and Friends event

English Heritage's Anna Eavis with historian Simon Schama and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

The Friends of Kenwood House and English Heritage held a packed lecture with cultural bigwigs Sir Simon Schama and Lord Melvyn Bragg on Monday night.

The duo took to the stage at King's Place in King's Cross. There, Hampstead stalwart Lord Bragg introduced Sir Simon who discussed the legacy of the Dutch master artist Rembrandt van Rijn.

Rembrandt's Self-Portrait with Two Circles is the stand-out piece in the Iveagh Bequest - the art collection kept at Kenwood House which was left to the nation by Edward Guinness, the first Earl of Iveagh.

The lecture formed part of a year of celebrations marking 350 years since Rembrandt's death.

Helen Payne, from the Friends of Kenwood group who helped to organise the event with English Heritage who own Kenwood House, said: "We had a very successful and sold-out event last night. Simon Schama and Melvyn Bragg spoke captivatingly and compellingly about the great Dutch master, Rembrandt van Rijn who died 350 years ago."

A special exhibition to mark the anniversary is running at Kenwood House until January 2020.