Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Kenwood House reopens its doors to visitors

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:27 AM May 19, 2021   
Inside Kenwood House

Inside Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

Kenwood House reopened indoors on Wednesday (May 19) for the first time since December.  

The stately home run by English Heritage will initially welcome visitors on reduced hours – Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-3pm.  

Only the ground floor is open inside and a one-way system is in place. Entry is free, but visitors are being asked to pre-book online.  

Tom King, territory director south for English Heritage, said: “We know how important this historic house is to local residents, it’ll be lovely to hear voices in the halls again.  

“We are so pleased to now be able to welcome them back.” 

Inside Kenwood House

Inside Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Helen Payne and Mala Gole, from The Friends of Kenwood, said: “We are all so used to it being there, so imposing at the top of the Heath, but when you go back into it after it’s been closed for such an extensive period, you realise how very special it is to be able to visit one of the country’s best art collections whenever you want.  

“You forget how amazing the Gainsboroughs are, and how unique Rembrandt’s self-portrait is, and you have to remind yourself that we are all incredibly lucky to have it on our doorstep.” 

To book visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenwood/  

Inside Kenwood House

Inside Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
  2. 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
  3. 3 Teenage girls banned from Camden after Hampstead robbery spree
  1. 4 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  2. 5 The Magdala returns as pubs and restaurants reopen indoors on May 17
  3. 6 'No one cares': Mother claims 'horrible' leaks and mould left ignored
  4. 7 Bailed: Men arrested in connection with antisemitic abuse in St John's Wood
  5. 8 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
  6. 9 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
  7. 10 Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries
Kenwood House
Highgate News
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cllr Joseph Ejiofor

Haringey Council

Haringey Council leader ousted by rival in Labour group vote

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus