Kenwood House reopens its doors to visitors

Published: 10:27 AM May 19, 2021

Kenwood House reopened indoors on Wednesday (May 19) for the first time since December.

The stately home run by English Heritage will initially welcome visitors on reduced hours – Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-3pm.

Only the ground floor is open inside and a one-way system is in place. Entry is free, but visitors are being asked to pre-book online.

Tom King, territory director south for English Heritage, said: “We know how important this historic house is to local residents, it’ll be lovely to hear voices in the halls again.

“We are so pleased to now be able to welcome them back.”

Inside Kenwood House - Credit: Archant

Helen Payne and Mala Gole, from The Friends of Kenwood, said: “We are all so used to it being there, so imposing at the top of the Heath, but when you go back into it after it’s been closed for such an extensive period, you realise how very special it is to be able to visit one of the country’s best art collections whenever you want.

“You forget how amazing the Gainsboroughs are, and how unique Rembrandt’s self-portrait is, and you have to remind yourself that we are all incredibly lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

To book visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenwood/