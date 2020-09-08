Search

Kenwood House reopens in pictures: Staff and visitors delighted to return to Hampstead Heath landmark

PUBLISHED: 11:14 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 08 September 2020

Maria Ioannou, a 'house explainer' at Kenwood House, at the door to Lord Mansfield's dressing room. Picture: Polly Hancock

Maria Ioannou, a 'house explainer' at Kenwood House, at the door to Lord Mansfield's dressing room. Picture: Polly Hancock

Staff at Kenwood House brought a smile to visitors last week as the English Heritage venue reopened to the public.

Volunteer Susan Teece at the new 'exit hall' at Kenwood House. English Heritage are always looking for reliable volunteers. Picture: Polly HancockVolunteer Susan Teece at the new 'exit hall' at Kenwood House. English Heritage are always looking for reliable volunteers. Picture: Polly Hancock

Closed since March, staff at the 17th century stately home worked hard to throw open the doors on September 2.

Helen Payne, secretary of the Friends of Kenwood House, was delighted to see the landmark reopen. She told this newspaper that getting back to Kenwood has been a “really upbeat afternoon” and paid tribute to the “superhuman efforts” of staff who had cleaned the home from top to bottom.

She added that, with tourists largely absent, now was a “perfect time” to visit – particularly while a themed artwork trail entitled Pictures of Innocence continues.

Kenwood House reopened on September 2. Picture: Polly HancockKenwood House reopened on September 2. Picture: Polly Hancock

A carefully devised one-way route in place – but the upper floors remain closed to the public.

Although visiting Kenwood is free, pre-booking is essential, and visitors must enter through the Orangery. Kenwood is open 11 until 3, except for on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The former entrance at the front of Kenwood House is now the exit and the Orangery serves as both the entrance and the shop. Picture: Polly HancockThe former entrance at the front of Kenwood House is now the exit and the Orangery serves as both the entrance and the shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Visitors, volunteers and staff at Kenwood House the day before it reopened on September 2. Pictured from left to right are Helen Payne of the Friends of Kenwood, Wendy Monkhouse, senior curator for English Heritage, staff Judy Krlickova and James Baniecki supervisor, volunteers Phil Bye and Rose Wilson, and operations manager Chris Small. Picture: Polly HancockVisitors, volunteers and staff at Kenwood House the day before it reopened on September 2. Pictured from left to right are Helen Payne of the Friends of Kenwood, Wendy Monkhouse, senior curator for English Heritage, staff Judy Krlickova and James Baniecki supervisor, volunteers Phil Bye and Rose Wilson, and operations manager Chris Small. Picture: Polly Hancock

