Kenwood House reopens in pictures: Staff and visitors delighted to return to Hampstead Heath landmark
PUBLISHED: 11:14 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 08 September 2020
Staff at Kenwood House brought a smile to visitors last week as the English Heritage venue reopened to the public.
Closed since March, staff at the 17th century stately home worked hard to throw open the doors on September 2.
Helen Payne, secretary of the Friends of Kenwood House, was delighted to see the landmark reopen. She told this newspaper that getting back to Kenwood has been a “really upbeat afternoon” and paid tribute to the “superhuman efforts” of staff who had cleaned the home from top to bottom.
She added that, with tourists largely absent, now was a “perfect time” to visit – particularly while a themed artwork trail entitled Pictures of Innocence continues.
A carefully devised one-way route in place – but the upper floors remain closed to the public.
Although visiting Kenwood is free, pre-booking is essential, and visitors must enter through the Orangery. Kenwood is open 11 until 3, except for on Mondays and Tuesdays.
