Search

Advanced search

Kenwood House to reopen on September 2, English Heritage announce

PUBLISHED: 17:46 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 07 August 2020

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

English Heritage have confirmed that Kenwood House will partially reopen on Wednesday September 2.

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken MearsKenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

The stately home on the edge of the Heath has been closed to the public during the pandemic, but will open its doors on from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

You may also want to watch:

Only the ground floor will reopen at this stage, but the site shop, the Brew House and the Steward’s Room cafés and the house’s substantial grounds are all open to visitors already.

An English Heritage spokesperson said it was “really pleased” to welcome people back, and that social distancing measures would be in place.

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken MearsKenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

They added: “At English Heritage we are very privileged to be able to share incredible spaces and their history with our guests, and it has been very strange over the last few months being unable to do so.”

The second-hand bookshop at Kenwood is hoped to reopen in August.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kenwood House to reopen on September 2, English Heritage announce

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Stones for Nazanin: Painted stones from Amnesty group show support for trapped West Hampstead mum

Elspeth Baillie delivers stones painted for Nazanin all the way from Stratford-upon-Avon. Picture: Linda Grove

How you can help the Ham&High keep our community together and informed

Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath. Picture: André Langlois

Top five Arsenal moments for Danielle Van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020