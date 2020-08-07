Kenwood House to reopen on September 2, English Heritage announce

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

English Heritage have confirmed that Kenwood House will partially reopen on Wednesday September 2.

The stately home on the edge of the Heath has been closed to the public during the pandemic, but will open its doors on from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Only the ground floor will reopen at this stage, but the site shop, the Brew House and the Steward’s Room cafés and the house’s substantial grounds are all open to visitors already.

An English Heritage spokesperson said it was “really pleased” to welcome people back, and that social distancing measures would be in place.

They added: “At English Heritage we are very privileged to be able to share incredible spaces and their history with our guests, and it has been very strange over the last few months being unable to do so.”

The second-hand bookshop at Kenwood is hoped to reopen in August.