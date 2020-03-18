Kenwood House death: Death of man near to Hampstead Heath stately home ‘not suspicious’, say cops

A man was found dead near to Kenwood House this morning.

Police were called to Kenwood, on Hampstead Heath, at 6.37am after reports of an “adult male found deceased”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Medics from London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended and life was pronounced extinct. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“The circumstances of the death are not currently being treated as suspicious.”

A police cordon is in place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kenwood House itself is currently closed to the public, but visitors can still enter the grounds.

