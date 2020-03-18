Search

Kenwood House death: Death of man near to Hampstead Heath stately home ‘not suspicious’, say cops

PUBLISHED: 11:48 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 18 March 2020

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A man was found dead near to Kenwood House this morning.

Police were called to Kenwood, on Hampstead Heath, at 6.37am after reports of an “adult male found deceased”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Medics from London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended and life was pronounced extinct. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“The circumstances of the death are not currently being treated as suspicious.”

A police cordon is in place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kenwood House itself is currently closed to the public, but visitors can still enter the grounds.

At present, the police report cordons are in place.

