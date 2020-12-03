Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Kenwood House to reopen on Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:51 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020
Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

Kenwood House will reopen to the public this weekend.

The stately home run by English Heritage will welcome back visitors first on Saturday, with opening hours thereon in of 11am-3pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

Its garden shop and a temporary Christmas store in the Orangery are open all week along with the Brew House Cafe and Steward’s Room Cafe.

The upper floor of Kenwood House will be closed to aid social distancing.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to announce that our historic places are returning to their usual winter opening hours.

You may also want to watch:

“We are taking extra steps to keep visitors safe and adapting all English Heritage sites to follow local restrictions.”

The Grade II* estate in Hampstead Lane, on the egde of Hampstead Heath, was remodelled by the neoclassical architect Robert Adam between 1764 and 1779 for Lord Mansfield, who was the Lord Chief Justice from 1756 to 1788.

For more information or to make a booking click here.

READ MORE: Kenwood House reopens in pictures: Staff and visitors delighted to return to Hampstead Heath landmark

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus