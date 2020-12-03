Kenwood House to reopen on Saturday

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Kenwood House will reopen to the public this weekend.

The stately home run by English Heritage will welcome back visitors first on Saturday, with opening hours thereon in of 11am-3pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

Its garden shop and a temporary Christmas store in the Orangery are open all week along with the Brew House Cafe and Steward’s Room Cafe.

The upper floor of Kenwood House will be closed to aid social distancing.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to announce that our historic places are returning to their usual winter opening hours.

“We are taking extra steps to keep visitors safe and adapting all English Heritage sites to follow local restrictions.”

The Grade II* estate in Hampstead Lane, on the egde of Hampstead Heath, was remodelled by the neoclassical architect Robert Adam between 1764 and 1779 for Lord Mansfield, who was the Lord Chief Justice from 1756 to 1788.

