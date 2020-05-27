Grounds of Kenwood House reopen to public as coronavirus lockdown eases

Kenwood House's gardens are set to reopen. This is what they have looked like during lockdown. Picture: Heath Hands Archant

The grounds of Kenwood House are to be reopened to the public on May 27.

After being shut since March during the coronavirus lockdown, English Heritage announced the move along with a number of guidelines to minimise queuing and ensure social distancing.

The grounds were opened to members of the Friends of Kenwood and volunteers on May 26.

The car park is to re-open too, but there will be no available toilets and the cafe will remain closed.

Greeting the news, the Friends of Kenwood group said; “We very much hope you enjoy this special opportunity to relish the peace of Kenwood, the greenness of the grass and the beauty of the birdsong.”

English Heritage said: “We will re-open as soon as government advice allows and only when we can ensure the safety of our visitors and our staff and volunteers. The Kenwood Estate will be re-opening to the public on May 27. Kenwood House will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”