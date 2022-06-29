Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Kentish Town woman wins international cookbook award

Logo Icon

Melissa Fishman

Published: 7:55 AM June 29, 2022
Gourmand Cookbook award winner Mala Gole poses with founder Eduard Cointreau

Gourmand Cookbook award winner Mala Gole poses with founder Eduard Cointreau - Credit: Vivek Gole

A Kentish Town woman has won two Gourmand World Cookbook Awards for her book Hyderabad, A Memory of Taste.

Mala Gole, 56, received the distinction of Best in the World in the World Cities and UNESCO Heritage Cities categories for her book which contains recipes from her childhood in India.

She cooks from memory, drawing inspiration from a chef in Hyderabad named Sharifabee, to whom the book is dedicated. 

Although they have since grown apart and Mala has moved to the UK, she thinks fondly of those meals and replicates them with the help of her mother.

“I called the book ‘A Memory of Taste’ because I really do cook from a memory of taste,” said Mala. “I would often check with my mother if I had gotten it right and she would be thoroughly surprised that I had and took it from there.”

The recipes are accompanied by illustrations by Elizabeth “Liz” Adams, Mala’s friend who died in October. Mala attributes the accelerated pace of the book's release to Liz saying: “I wanted her to enjoy the book and hold it in her hand.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon UK and Amazon India.

Kentish Town News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Woodchurch Road, West Hampstead, where two cars had collided

London Live News

Police probe reports of shooting at scene of crash in West Hampstead

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning

London Live News

Golders Green house fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Gabriels at Koko, June 21, 2022

Review

'Gabriels stun Koko – superstardom seems inevitable'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) took the City of London Corporation to court over swimming charges for the Heath ponds

The Ponds

Disabled swimmer loses court battle over Heath swimming prices

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon