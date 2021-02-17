Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Renewed appeal as police inquiries continue

Published: 4:01 PM February 17, 2021

The police investigation into the killing of a 38-year-old man in Kentish Town continues, Scotland Yard said.

The Met has also reiterated its appeal for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed the man - who has yet to be formally identified - died of a stab injury

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing and that one of the two men arrested over the stabbing had been released with no further action.

The other man arrested, aged 37, remains in custody.

Police were called to the scene of the crime at 7.40pm on Monday February 15. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6507/15Feb. To provide information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.