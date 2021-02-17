Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Renewed appeal as police inquiries continue
- Credit: Met Police
The police investigation into the killing of a 38-year-old man in Kentish Town continues, Scotland Yard said.
The Met has also reiterated its appeal for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.
A post-mortem examination has confirmed the man - who has yet to be formally identified - died of a stab injury
Detectives said enquiries were ongoing and that one of the two men arrested over the stabbing had been released with no further action.
The other man arrested, aged 37, remains in custody.
Police were called to the scene of the crime at 7.40pm on Monday February 15. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6507/15Feb. To provide information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man killed
- 2 Permitted development plans 'disastrous', says Hampstead forum
- 3 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes scheme returns - and goes to consultation
- 4 Pollution fears over new delivery centre near Kentish Town schools
- 5 'I want to leave it to Hampstead': New kiosk to continue creperie legacy
- 6 Sven Badzak: Two more arrested on suspicion of murder
- 7 New York High Line firm to design Camden 'park in the sky'
- 8 Hampstead residents angry at 'appalling' Virgin Media internet
- 9 Jail for Hampstead and Camden paedophile church minister
- 10 Royal Free Pears Building delayed 'due to Covid and construction issues'