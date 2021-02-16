Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man killed

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:34 AM February 16, 2021   
Highgate Road in Kentish Town.

Two men have been detained after a man suffering from stab injuries died in Kentish Town on Monday night (February 15). 

The victim, unnamed at this stage, died in Highgate Road, towards Gospel Oak. 

He is thought to be a man in his 20s. 

Police said they were called to the area at 7.40pm, along with paramedics. 

Scotland Yard added: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics the man died at the scene.

"The man's next of kin have been informed."

Two men have since been arrested and remain in custody - but police have not as yet released any further details. 

Their investigation remains ongoing. 

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould tweeted it was "heartbreaking news", adding that she was "feeling deeply sad" and "recovery from Covid must mean addressing the trauma, exploitation, alienation & poverty that drives violence".

