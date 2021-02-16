Kentish Town fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man killed
- Credit: Google
Two men have been detained after a man suffering from stab injuries died in Kentish Town on Monday night (February 15).
The victim, unnamed at this stage, died in Highgate Road, towards Gospel Oak.
He is thought to be a man in his 20s.
Police said they were called to the area at 7.40pm, along with paramedics.
Scotland Yard added: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics the man died at the scene.
"The man's next of kin have been informed."
Two men have since been arrested and remain in custody - but police have not as yet released any further details.
Most Read
- 1 Priceless Saka is set to be one of the best youngsters in Europe
- 2 Covid care, UCS, Crouch End, planning and horses
- 3 New York High Line firm to design Camden 'park in the sky'
- 4 Art exhibition evokes the Sixties sex workers of Belsize Park
- 5 Sven Badzak: Two more arrested on suspicion of murder
- 6 Coronavirus cases down 20pc at Royal Free and Whittington hospital trusts
- 7 Royal Free and Whittington: Concerns about NHS 'lack of transparency'
- 8 'It raises spirits': St John's Wood Synagogue's meal delivery scheme
- 9 Hampstead residents angry at 'appalling' Virgin Media internet
- 10 Jail for Hampstead and Camden paedophile church minister
Their investigation remains ongoing.
Camden Council leader Georgia Gould tweeted it was "heartbreaking news", adding that she was "feeling deeply sad" and "recovery from Covid must mean addressing the trauma, exploitation, alienation & poverty that drives violence".