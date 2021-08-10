Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 8:41 AM August 10, 2021   
Organisers and volunteers including Michael Murphy from Flaxon Ptootch (second right) and musician Mr Hudson (third right)

Organisers and volunteers including Michael Murphy from Flaxon Ptootch (second right) and musician Mr Hudson (third right) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Live performances have been something of a distant dream during the coronavirus pandemic – but the reassuring sound of live acoustics returned at the weekend. 

Sunday (August 8) saw the launch of Kentish Town Square, organised by local hairdresser Michael Ptootch. 

The community event, based towards the bottom of Highgate Road in the Think & Do garden, is a laid-back, family-friendly festival including music, art and poetry.

Artist Andrea Tierney offered portrait drawing. Pictured with subject Sonny Charles-Boyle, 9, and the finished sketch

Artist Andrea Tierney offered portrait drawing. Pictured with subject Sonny Charles-Boyle, 9, and the finished sketch - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sunday's launch featured performers such as Mr Hudson, The Autistix, The Hanging Gardener, Ben Seifert, Mary Dickins, The Tipsy Gypsies and Michael Storey.

Weather permitting, Kentish Town Square will run every day in August from midday until 8pm. 

Kentish Town Square event 08.08.21. People enjoy the event from the wall of the wildflower meadow on

Kentish Town Square event 08.08.21. People enjoy the event from the wall of the wildflower meadow on the site. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Performer Amsterdam Paul

Performer Amsterdam Paul - Credit: Polly Hancock

Children play with the foam-filled fake fruit slices in the children’s corner

Children play with the foam-filled fake fruit slices in the children’s corner - Credit: Polly Hancock

Musical entertainment from Benjamin Seifert QC who sang opera

Musical entertainment from Benjamin Seifert QC who sang opera - Credit: Polly Hancock

Music
Kentish Town News
Camden News

