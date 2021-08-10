Gallery
Kentish Town Square festival brings the fun to Highgate Road
Published: 8:41 AM August 10, 2021
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Live performances have been something of a distant dream during the coronavirus pandemic – but the reassuring sound of live acoustics returned at the weekend.
Sunday (August 8) saw the launch of Kentish Town Square, organised by local hairdresser Michael Ptootch.
The community event, based towards the bottom of Highgate Road in the Think & Do garden, is a laid-back, family-friendly festival including music, art and poetry.
Sunday's launch featured performers such as Mr Hudson, The Autistix, The Hanging Gardener, Ben Seifert, Mary Dickins, The Tipsy Gypsies and Michael Storey.
Weather permitting, Kentish Town Square will run every day in August from midday until 8pm.