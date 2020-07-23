Transport police release CCTV images of man in connection with sex assault at Kentish Town Tube

British Transport Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police Archant

Police are appealing to identify a man after a woman was sexually assaulted at the Kentish Town Underground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police

The incident happened around 1.45pm on July 9 and British Transport Police have now released CCTV images in connection with the reported attack.

You may also want to watch:

A man is alleged to have assaulted a woman as he was alighting the Tube at Kentish Town station on the Northern Line.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, with the reference number 2000045727.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.