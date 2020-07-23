Search

Transport police release CCTV images of man in connection with sex assault at Kentish Town Tube

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 23 July 2020

British Transport Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police

British Transport Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police

Police are appealing to identify a man after a woman was sexually assaulted at the Kentish Town Underground.

Picture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport PolicePicture: Drishya Gurung/British Transport Police

The incident happened around 1.45pm on July 9 and British Transport Police have now released CCTV images in connection with the reported attack.

A man is alleged to have assaulted a woman as he was alighting the Tube at Kentish Town station on the Northern Line.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, with the reference number 2000045727.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

