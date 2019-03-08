Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Escape-goats: Animals on train tracks cause commuter trouble after getting out of Kentish Town City Farm 'looking for vegetation'

PUBLISHED: 09:16 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 07 June 2019

One of the Kentish Town City Farm escapees: Rosie the goat. Picture: KTCF

One of the Kentish Town City Farm escapees: Rosie the goat. Picture: KTCF

Archant

Commuters in Kentish Town this morning may have been in for a shock - goats were on the track.

Three plucky animals had escaped from the beleaguered Kentish Town City Farm onto the adjacent National Rail tracks.

Staff at the farm reported that, luckily, none of the goats - called Rosie, Ronnie, and Hope - had been harmed.

Mel Roberts from the farm told this newspaper: "We're just so damn relieved. I look after the goats and we had a call at about 7.45am and I just panicked.

"Our night-watchman Terry had spotted them, as had one of the train drivers. We were worried, though - the driver said he thought he had hit one of them.

You may also want to watch:

"For goats, they just love eating. They had just pushed open one of the metal bars to get at the vegetation.

"We're all now on very strong coffee!"

Night-watchman Terry Child might not have been there to help - the farm's trustees have tried to evict him - but he said it was an important part of his job.

He told the Ham&High: "I was just lucky to see them, really. I had gone on my rounds and saw they'd got over the fence.

"It's important because this kind of thing can happen regularly."

British Rail and Thameslink both tweeted about the incident, which has now been resolved.

The farm is currently in turmoil, with the threat of redundancy hanging over several staff after cost-cutting measures were announced.

Most Read

Crouch End dog attack: Cartoonist Zoom Rockman devastated as family pet killed by ‘out of control’ pitbull

Rocky the Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the family of Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman was killed by a 'pitbull-like dog'. Picture: Zoom Rockman

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Crouch End dog attack: Cartoonist Zoom Rockman devastated as family pet killed by ‘out of control’ pitbull

Rocky the Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the family of Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman was killed by a 'pitbull-like dog'. Picture: Zoom Rockman

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Revealed: How O2 Centre’s owners want to build 1000 new homes on shopping centre’s car park

Landsec, which owns the O2 centre, has ambitions to build 1000 homes on its car park in Finchley Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Free Nazanin: West Hampstead group ‘knit for Naz’ at Emmanuel Church

Richard Ratcliffe with a group of eager West Hampstead neighbours at a Knitting for Nazanin event. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Escape-goats: Animals on train tracks cause commuter trouble after getting out of Kentish Town City Farm ‘looking for vegetation’

One of the Kentish Town City Farm escapees: Rosie the goat. Picture: KTCF

Leader of ‘Corbyn council’ is ‘proud’ of his first year – as LGA report criticises finances

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hughes and North Middlesex in positive spirits after latest win

Joe Cracknell in batting action for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

South Hampstead seal victory over Stoke Newington

South Hampstead batsman Saqib Ahmed (Pic: Ankit Patel)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists