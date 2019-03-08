Escape-goats: Animals on train tracks cause commuter trouble after getting out of Kentish Town City Farm 'looking for vegetation'

One of the Kentish Town City Farm escapees: Rosie the goat. Picture: KTCF Archant

Commuters in Kentish Town this morning may have been in for a shock - goats were on the track.

Three plucky animals had escaped from the beleaguered Kentish Town City Farm onto the adjacent National Rail tracks.

Staff at the farm reported that, luckily, none of the goats - called Rosie, Ronnie, and Hope - had been harmed.

Mel Roberts from the farm told this newspaper: "We're just so damn relieved. I look after the goats and we had a call at about 7.45am and I just panicked.

"Our night-watchman Terry had spotted them, as had one of the train drivers. We were worried, though - the driver said he thought he had hit one of them.

"For goats, they just love eating. They had just pushed open one of the metal bars to get at the vegetation.

"We're all now on very strong coffee!"

Night-watchman Terry Child might not have been there to help - the farm's trustees have tried to evict him - but he said it was an important part of his job.

He told the Ham&High: "I was just lucky to see them, really. I had gone on my rounds and saw they'd got over the fence.

"It's important because this kind of thing can happen regularly."

British Rail and Thameslink both tweeted about the incident, which has now been resolved.

The farm is currently in turmoil, with the threat of redundancy hanging over several staff after cost-cutting measures were announced.