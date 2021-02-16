Pollution fears over new delivery centre near Kentish Town schools

Published: 5:30 PM February 16, 2021

Around 500 objections have been lodged against proposals for a new delivery centre in Kentish Town.

Parents, teachers, residents and pupils have voiced strong opposition to the plans of an international warehouse developer to build a depot in Spring Place.

Objectors say the delivery vehicles will increase pollution and congestion, putting the health of pupils at risk at two nearby schools – St Patrick’s primary, and Collège Français Bilingue de Londres.

But the owner SEGRO says its investment of up to £2 million will create a “robust, sustainable” supply chain – and that it was listening to and acting on residents’ concerns.

Diane Savva Brown, St Patrick's Catholic Primary School head of school, said: “Pollution will increase and damage the lungs of our children and families and staff.

“The school playground in on Holmes Road and is in use most of the day. The nursery playground in also on Holmes road and these very young children use this outside space all day.

“It is not fair nor healthy for our school community to be subjected to such dangers.”

Debby Hyams, chair of the Inkerman Area Residents Association, said: “Both in terms of road safety and pollution levels near children and young people the scheme would exacerbate an already dangerous situation.”

If the planning application is approved, a parcel delivery company would be most likely to operate from the 22,000 sq m site, which has been vacant for four years.

SEGRO said the development would create 20-40 jobs and that its fleet of 41 vehicles would not operate during local schools’ opening and closing hours, following talks with residents.

Its partnership development director, Neil Impiazzi, told the Ham&High: “We are looking to invest a significant amount of money to really create a high quality sustainable modern facility for an occupier to take, and we're investing significantly in sustainable measures. We really want this to be a standout refurbishment which is really important.”

Mr Impiazzi added: “It's understandable why parents and residents are concerned and it's our responsibility, as a responsible developer, to work with them to help them understand that, where we can, we will listen and change our proposals accordingly.”

Residents can comment on the plans until February 19 using the council’s online planning portal – application number 2020/5913/P