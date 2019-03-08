Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 May 2019

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Archant

Staff threatened with redundancy at Kentish Town City Farm have reiterated their call for the charity’s trustees to grant them a meeting with independent mediation this week.

The farm's trustees announced in early April that every member of staff was at risk of losing their job, and drastic cuts to the farm's activity programme were necessary to bridge a £40,000 deficit.

You may also want to watch:

Farm co-ordinator Mel Roberts told the Ham&High they thought the accounts didn't accurately represent section 106 funding according to opinions they had sought. They are also backed by the GMB and UVW trade unions.

Mel added: “Trust has broken down. Our plan would see staff taking wage cuts and working unpaid hours to keep things going.”

She added staff were concerned ahout the abrupt closure of the charity's membership after a number of unidentified new members were added.

The trustees argue the accounts are accurate and “with considerable regret” cuts need to be made to ensure the farm's ongoing viability.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for ‘focus’ against Valencia after Brighton disappointment

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Council urged to clamp down on Hampstead Deliveroo drivers intimidating neighbours

Moped delivery drivers at the top of Hampstead High St NW3

The Albert: Primrose Hill pub to reopen this summer as new licence is approved

Sam Moss outside the Albert pub. Picture: Sam Moss

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for ‘focus’ against Valencia after Brighton disappointment

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Council urged to clamp down on Hampstead Deliveroo drivers intimidating neighbours

Moped delivery drivers at the top of Hampstead High St NW3

The Albert: Primrose Hill pub to reopen this summer as new licence is approved

Sam Moss outside the Albert pub. Picture: Sam Moss

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Overy wants Brondesbury to lay foundations for successful period

Brondesbury players took part in a 'Club Force Day' on April 6 (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for ‘focus’ against Valencia after Brighton disappointment

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cricket: Middlesex keep hopes alive

Nick Gubbins in action for Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists