Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm Archant

Staff threatened with redundancy at Kentish Town City Farm have reiterated their call for the charity’s trustees to grant them a meeting with independent mediation this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The farm's trustees announced in early April that every member of staff was at risk of losing their job, and drastic cuts to the farm's activity programme were necessary to bridge a £40,000 deficit.

You may also want to watch:

Farm co-ordinator Mel Roberts told the Ham&High they thought the accounts didn't accurately represent section 106 funding according to opinions they had sought. They are also backed by the GMB and UVW trade unions.

Mel added: “Trust has broken down. Our plan would see staff taking wage cuts and working unpaid hours to keep things going.”

She added staff were concerned ahout the abrupt closure of the charity's membership after a number of unidentified new members were added.

The trustees argue the accounts are accurate and “with considerable regret” cuts need to be made to ensure the farm's ongoing viability.