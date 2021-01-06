Kentish Town City Farm's famous goats eat Christmas trees to fundraise

Published: 10:27 AM January 6, 2021

The goats at Kentish Town City Farm (KTCF) are famous for their frequent escape attempts and distinct characters, but after a difficult year they've chipped in to help fundraise for the farm — by eating Christmas trees.

After a handful of trees were dropped at the Cressfield Close farm and staff discovered the goats enjoyed devouring them, the KTCF team had the ingenious idea of using their four-legged friends as recycling machines.

They have called the scheme "the great Christmas tree takeaway", and are partnering with the City of London Corporation (CoLC) and H&H Van Hire to help people dispose of Christmas trees without leaving them in the middle of the road.

Vans will collect trees in pre-booked slots across the weekend of January 8 to January 11, and any excess trees unwanted by the hungry goats will be given to Hampstead Heath bosses the CoLC to responsibly recycle.

Trees dropped at the farm itself cannot be accepted though.

Chair of trustees Angela Woods explained: "The context is we have had people in dribs and drabs pitching up with their trees. And we found that the goats like to eat them. It's actually pretty good for them.

"So we realised we needed to organise this better!"

Angela said the response has been very positive.

"It's really taken off," she said. "Some of the trees will go to the goats and any others will be responsibly recycled."

She said the community around Kentish Town and Gospel Oak have jumped at the chance to help support the farm's work.

Unsurprisingly, it has been "an up-and-down year" for the farm, Angela said, but she felt the importance of places like it had only been accentuated.

"It's really lovely to see how supportive people feel about the farm."

The farm is a popular venue for children and school visits, and during the periods of looser Covid-19 restrictions, families were able to book sessions to explore the farm and learn about the animals and crops grown there.

Although the farm will be closed for the next few weeks, KTCF is hoping to reopen as soon as possible, and asking for supporters to donate what they can to help its operation. To donate, visit justgiving.com/kentishtown-cityfarm