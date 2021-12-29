Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Feed your Christmas tree to the Kentish Town City Farm goats

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:25 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 5:26 PM December 29, 2021
Give your Christmas trees to Kentish Town City Farm's fundraiser 

Give your Christmas trees to Kentish Town City Farm's fundraiser - Credit: Kentish Town City Farm

Do you have a real Christmas tree that you wish to dispose of responsibly?

Look no further that Kentish Town City Farm's (KTCF)  Big Tree Takeaway 2022.

For £10, or £15 for a personalised "Goat Note", residents can have their tree collected from January 7-10.

Kentish Town City Farm has launched its Big Tree Takeaway 

Kentish Town City Farm has launched its Big Tree Takeaway - Credit: @KTCityFarm

Trees must be under 12ft and put out by the morning of Friday January 7.

They must also be free of decoration as some trees are fed to the farm's goats and the rest are recycled.

KTCF is working with City of London, the City of London Corporation's Hampstead Heath team and local businesses H&H Van Hire and Pricewise Graphics.

A spokesperson said: "Last year, 600 community-minded folk like you helped the farm raise £7,500, and we want to do even better this time to kick off our 50th Year celebrations."

Kentish Town City Farm has partnered with H&H Van Hire and Hampstead Heath for its Big Tree Takeaway fundraiser

Kentish Town City Farm has partnered with H&H Van Hire and Hampstead Heath for its Big Tree Takeaway fundraiser - Credit: @KTCityFarm

Most Read

  1. 1 “So filthy”: Finchley Road business owners demand action from TfL
  2. 2 'Major developments in the works around Dartmouth Park'
  3. 3 Moped rider injured in Finchley Road crash
  1. 4 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  2. 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 6 Rowan Atkinson joins festive fundraiser for north London foodbanks   
  4. 7 'Potentially disastrous': West Hampstead pub up for sale
  5. 8 CQC takes action against practice after dentist convicted of sexual offence
  6. 9 Former Met officer among those up in court over bribery allegations
  7. 10 'Haringey will build council homes and provide the best education'

People are advised not to bring their trees to the farm.

To book visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/kentish-town-city-farm-the-big-tree-takeaway-2022-tickets-223413785647

Charity Fundraiser
Christmas
Hampstead News
Highgate News
Kentish Town News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bhaye Khodabukus, 72, of Dagmar Road, Haringey

London Live News

Alexandra Palace pensioner jailed for historical sexual abuse of young...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance arrived at Willow Road, Hampstead this afternoon - December 11.

London Live News

Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Tributes outside George Michael's house in Highgate, following the singer's death.

'Heart of gold': Remembering George Michael on Christmas Day anniversary

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Edward de Mesquita, owner of La Crêperie de Hampstead

Christmas | Opinion

La Crêperie de Hampstead: 'Merry Christmas and thank you'

Edward de Mesquita

Logo Icon