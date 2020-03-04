'This doesn't happen very often': Kentish Town church toasts 150th birthday with Victorian party

St Luke's vicar Reverend Jon March in Victorian attire welcoming guests. Picture: Leah Thomason Bromberg Leah Thomason Bromberg

A Kentish Town church celebrated its 150th anniversary last Friday with a Victorian-themed bash.

St Luke's Kentish Town was transformed for the evening. Picture: Yeree Woo St Luke's Kentish Town was transformed for the evening. Picture: Yeree Woo

St Luke's, in Oseney Crescent, embraced its longstanding history on February 28 with church members and residents of the local community adopting elaborate fancy dress to transform themselves into Victorian figures for the one-off party.

The church - closed between 1991-2011 - was decorated in 19th century style including fairground stalls, a horse and carriage, a stilt walker and - with more of a modern twist - a silent disco.

Dressed as a 'rich gent' holding onto an antique walking stick for his costume, St Luke's vicar Reverend Jon March said: "Here we are celebrating together.

The horse and carriage outside the church. Picture: Yeree Woo The horse and carriage outside the church. Picture: Yeree Woo

"It's amazing all these people, some members of the church, some involved with projects we work on, some local residents, young and old, babies in arms, all the way up to people in their 90s.

"That doesn't happen very often in many places so it's amazing to have that chance to celebrate together."