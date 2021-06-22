Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Cyclist brings Everest to Highgate in charity challenge

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:13 PM June 22, 2021   
Keith Lawrence cycled the height of Everest in the Holly Lodge Estate to fundraise for CityHarvest

Keith Lawrence completed a cycling challenge of epic proportions on Saturday – but he did it staying in one Highgate street.

He cycled up and down Hillway in the Holly Lodge Estate enough times to match the height of Everest, and he raised more than £2,000, and counting, for the charity CityHarvest.

Keith Lawrence hares down Hillway on his bike in a fundraiser for the CityHarvest charity

He did 182 laps of the road as part of his climb. 

Keith, who lives in Crouch End, said he had clocked around 500 hours volunteering with CityHarvest, a charity which distributes food to soup kitchens.

"Like a lot of these things, these are as much mental challenges as they are physical – though, yes, physically it was hard work. 

"But it was good fun, and quite frankly I was amazed by the friends who joined in and showed support."

Keith Lawrence climbed 8848 metres, equivalent to the height of Everest, by cycling up Hillway

Keith said he chose the challenge as it combined cycling and volunteering with the charity, which he said were two things he turned to in the 15 months since embarking on a career change. 

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KeithLawrence9.

