Keir Starmer plants tomato at Castlehaven Community Centre and thanks food bank volunteers

PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 08 July 2020

Keir Starmer planting a tomato at Castlehaven Community Centre, which the Labour leader will be kept updated on. Picture: Castlehaven Community Association

Keir Starmer planting a tomato at Castlehaven Community Centre, which the Labour leader will be kept updated on. Picture: Castlehaven Community Association

Holborn and St Pancras’ MP Sir Keir Starmer planted a tomato on a visit to Castlehaven Community Centre last Thursday.

Holborn and St Pancras' MP with staff and volunteers. Picture: Castlehaven Community AssociationHolborn and St Pancras' MP with staff and volunteers. Picture: Castlehaven Community Association

The Labour leader toured the centre’s park, football pitch and horticulture hub in Castlehaven Road on July 2.

He thanked volunteers at the heart of the Covid-19 relief effort and spoke with helpers from the centre’s food bank about the rise of food insecurity in the area.

Tricia Richards, Castlehaven Community Association’s CEO, said: “We gave him a tomato to plant and he said that he’d like updates on it and whether it bears some tomatoes, as he loves them.

“He was impressed with our food bank and was concerned when he found out that in our first month we have been providing over 300 individuals on a weekly basis with emergency food.”

Mr Starmer said: “Thank you for inviting me today, and thank you for your brilliant community support.

“Looking forward to some ripe tomatoes and another game of football at Castlehaven as soon as we can.”

Related articles

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

