Keir Starmer plants tomato at Castlehaven Community Centre and thanks food bank volunteers
PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 08 July 2020
Holborn and St Pancras’ MP Sir Keir Starmer planted a tomato on a visit to Castlehaven Community Centre last Thursday.
The Labour leader toured the centre’s park, football pitch and horticulture hub in Castlehaven Road on July 2.
He thanked volunteers at the heart of the Covid-19 relief effort and spoke with helpers from the centre’s food bank about the rise of food insecurity in the area.
Tricia Richards, Castlehaven Community Association’s CEO, said: “We gave him a tomato to plant and he said that he’d like updates on it and whether it bears some tomatoes, as he loves them.
“He was impressed with our food bank and was concerned when he found out that in our first month we have been providing over 300 individuals on a weekly basis with emergency food.”
Mr Starmer said: “Thank you for inviting me today, and thank you for your brilliant community support.
“Looking forward to some ripe tomatoes and another game of football at Castlehaven as soon as we can.”
